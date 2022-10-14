Best Places To Survive A Nuclear Apocalypse In The US

After President Biden's nuclear "Armageddon" statements and reports, the federal government is purchasing $290 million in anti-radiation drugs for use in "nuclear emergencies," the first question that comes to mind is where to shelter in the event of nuclear war.

To answer that question, the survivalist website Survivalfreedom.com outlines that some of the safest regions in a nuclear war "include the upper Midwest, Maine, West Texas, and multiple small pockets, usually in areas that don't have large populations." The most dangerous region is the East Coast because of the significant presence of military installations, defense companies, critical infrastructure, and major cities.

The survivalist website pointed to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) map that outlines the most likely targets of Russian Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Here's a more refined map of US nuclear targets.

They said, "based on research of numerous sources, this is the consensus on the least safe and most safe areas in the United States in the event of a nuclear attack." The map below shows red zones are "least safe" while blue zones are "most safe."

Regarding what major metro areas are the most susceptible to nuclear attack, Survivalfreedom said, "New York, NY; Washington D.C.; Dallas-Fort Worth; and Jacksonville, FL. These cities could be potential targets due to their large populations and strategic value." Adding these cities could also be targets for a nuclear attack:

Miami, FL

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Chicago, IL

Houston, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Honolulu, HI

As for the areas with the lowest priority targets, the survivalist website said, "Maine, Central Idaho, Oregon, and Northern California -- adding these areas are likely to be largely untouched in a nuclear exchange due to their sparse populations and lack of strategic targets."

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald pointed out the other day on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight that there are minimal talks to de-escalate or end the conflict in Ukraine.

And the world's richest person recently warned the probability of nuclear war "is rising rapidly."

Nuclear war probability is rising rapidly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2022

The good news is millions of Americans left progressive cities for rural areas during the pandemic. For those people, perhaps it's time to take your understanding of being self-sufficient up one more notch and learn to live off the grid as the future remains very uncertain as the next global conflict could erupt at any moment.