Biden To Abandon Americans Stranded In Afghanistan Following ISIS Bombings, Continued Threats: Source

The Biden administration is planning to cut bait and abandon Americans stranded in Afghanistan, according to Fox News, citing a confidential source who said that "hundreds" of ISIS-K fighters remain near the Kabul airport, and attacks are "likely to continue."

"Military continues to retrograde and depart [the] airport," said the source, adding "Almost a certainty that Americans will be left behind."

The source also noted that the Americans left behind in the country "will have to be extracted after-the-fact through either Taliban negotiation or unconventional means." Additionally, Fox News was told that the Taliban "has essentially completely stopped letting Afghans through" but is "‘mostly’ letting Americans through." "Although Americans [are] all staying away now because of ISIS-K," the source said. -Fox News

At least 12 American servicemembers were killed on Thursday after a series of bombings near the Kabul airport. According to the report, Biden held meetings with 'Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as well as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and ground commanders' as the situation continued to unfold.