Biden Admin Approves Massive Helicopter Sale To Poland

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

Warsaw plans to buy nearly 100 Apache attack helicopters manufactured by Boeing for $12 billion. Until Poland receives the helicopters, the US will provide Apaches to its NATO ally.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the State Department greenlit the massive arms sale on Monday. The deal is for 96 AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters, spare parts, thousands of missiles, other munitions, as well as maintenance and training for the helicopters.

The State Department claims the sale will further the security of the US. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the DSCA press release stated.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations."

The statement further sought to assure, "There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

Poland is amid a military buildup with its neighbor, Belarus. Minsk has increasingly sought closer ties to Moscow and now hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

Any conflict between Poland and Belarus would likely cause a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the White House and Kremlin.

With 96 Apache helicopters, Poland will operate the largest international fleet of AH-64s, second only to the U.S. https://t.co/ROwJUI7fto — The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) August 22, 2023

Warsaw says until it is ready to field its own Apaches, Washington will deploy American attack helicopters to Poland. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said, "until the procedures are completed and the purchased helicopters are delivered to Poland, the US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own resources."