Biden Evacuated From COP26 Summit

President Biden was evacuated from the COP26 summit in Glasgow earlier today, ahead of his big gas pledge.

Chaos at #COP26. @POTUS seems to have been evacuated after entering Methane Pledge. DiCaprio and what appears to be with Bezos are inside room. Bull horn out telling crowds to disperse after crowds pushed through. Chaos. — John Glover (@John__Glover) November 2, 2021

The President had reportedly been in a meeting room with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos before his secret service detail rapidly escorted him out after an alarm was sounded...

Some scenes after @POTUS was forced to leave the meeting room to enter via another means for the announcement of the #Methanepledge at #COP26 @JohnKerry entered via the upstairs as well. No delegates or media were allowed in as a result. pic.twitter.com/BLzbBVTD03 — John Glover (@John__Glover) November 2, 2021

On the bright side, perhaps the sudden move will help the President stay awake today.