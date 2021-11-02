print-icon

Biden Evacuated From COP26 Summit

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 - 10:56 AM

President Biden was evacuated from the COP26 summit in Glasgow earlier today, ahead of his big gas pledge.

The President had reportedly been in a meeting room with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos before his secret service detail rapidly escorted him out after an alarm was sounded...

On the bright side, perhaps the sudden move will help the President stay awake today.

0