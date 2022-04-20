Biden Prepping Yet Another Huge Ukraine Arms Package As Total Military Aid Nears $3BN

Coming off last week's approved gargantuan $800 million military package for Ukraine, which the broader public and media seemed to not even bat an eye about (but quite the opposite: positively cheering it), what more is there for Biden to do except sign off on another massive weapons package for Kiev...

"The Biden administration is preparing to announce another substantial military aid package for Ukraine this week," NBC News cited five US officials to report Tuesday evening. "Three officials said the package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million one the administration announced last week."

Prior US military aid arriving at Boryspil airport outside Kiev, via AP

Biden previewed the new aid package by answering a simple "yes" when asked by a reporter whether Washington will send more artillery to Ukraine.

The new transfers are expected to include "tens of thousands more artillery rounds" - notes Bloomberg, and likely along with more anti-tank missiles, as has been consistently shipped stretching back even before Russia's late February invasion kicked off.

It appears to be the administration's response to Moscow launching a 'new phase' in the war: a major force buildup and push to take the Donbas region from Ukraine, which the Kremlin reportedly wants to see fully accomplished by May 9, Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany.

Without doubt these continual major weapons packages pledged to Ukraine will only push Russia and NATO into increasingly direct confrontation, given the Kremlin's standing warning that it will target any inbound Western arms transfers.

Meanwhile, on Monday a senior Pentagon official told Reuters of plans to begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use American-supplied howitzers. It was described, however, that the training would occur outside Ukraine, likely in a neighboring friendly country like Poland.

U.S. has sent $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, with DoD weapons reaching the battlefield within 48 to 72 hours: senior U.S. defense official — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 19, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this week that so far the United States has successfully delivered new weapons to the Ukrainians on four flights - this as overall US aid pledged to Ukraine since Feb.24 has totaled about $2.6 billion and counting.