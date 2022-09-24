Blinken Warns China FM Against Support To Russia At UN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday - at a moment tensions over Taiwan are still on edge following Nancy Pelosi's early August trip to the self-ruled island.

Blinken took the opportunity to again warn Beijing against providing any support to ongoing Russian operations amid the invasion of Ukraine. A statement said the top US diplomat "reiterated the United States’ condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and highlighted the implications if the PRC [People’s Republic of China] were to provide support to Moscow’s invasion of a sovereign state."

"He underscored that the United States remains open to cooperating with the PRC where our interests intersect," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of Blinken's meeting with the Chinese FM.

Blinken told Wang that the US administration desires to keep lines of communication open and wants peace, directly invoking the Taiwan crisis, also after a recent sail through of a US Navy warship of contested waters in the strait.

Blinken "emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with our longstanding one China policy,” Price said.

President Biden's address to the UNGA the day prior struck a conciliatory tone when compared to his 60 Minutes interview last week, wherein he said the US would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan:

In remarks to the UNGA on Wednesday, Biden said the US opposes “unilateral changes in the status quo” in Taiwan by either side. He also stressed that Washington does not want a confrontation with Beijing. “Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China as we manage shifting geopolitical trends: the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader,” Biden said.

"We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a cold war. We do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner," Biden had followed with, also speaking in the general context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.