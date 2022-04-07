BoJo Declares Biological Males Shouldn't Compete In Women's Sports

Just days after cyclist Emily Bridges was prohibited from taking part at the National Omnium Championships last weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that he feels it's "sensible" that biological males shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports - wading into a controversial issue that has many produced strong feelings among both liberals and conservatives.

Bridges, the above-mentioned cyclist, is 21, and began hormone treatment last year. They had been given the all-clear to race by British Cycling before being overruled by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international governing body of the sport.

"I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing… but it just seems to me to be sensible," BoJo said. "That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions. "But these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation. It takes a lot of thought to get this right."

Johnson added that he wished for women to be able to have their own spaces in publicly accessible environments, such as toilets and changing rooms.

"I also happen to think that women should have spaces — whether it is in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever — which are dedicated to women," the broadcaster also reports the Conservative Party head as saying.

BoJo made the comments during an interview with Sky News Sports.

The PM's comments are a notably strident break from the rest of his party. Recently, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak refused to define exactly what a woman was live on air when questioned by a journalist (much to some of his fellow conservatives' chagrin). Labour chief Keir Starmer has employed a similar dodge.

That's not to say that BoJo's comments won't elicit some backlash from the trans lobby - they almost definitely will. In the days since being barred from the NOC, Bridges shared their experience of being "harassed and demonized" for being trans.