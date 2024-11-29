Boris Johnson Calls For NATO Troops On The Ground In Ukraine Yet Again

After months of rumors surrounding possible peace talks in Turkey that might have ended the war in Ukraine not long after it reignited in 2022, multiple sources confirmed that British Politician and former PM Boris Johnson showed up in Kyiv to dismiss the negotiations and told the Ukrainians "let's just fight". These sources include David Arahamiya, the leader of Ukraine’s ruling party, Tory MP Nadine Dorries and Vladimir Putin himself.

Putin reiterated in his interview with Tucker Carlson that Russia supports a negotiated settlement with Ukraine, and plans were very much underway to making that happen before Boris Johnson stopped it. https://t.co/85LGRfJZzY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2024

Johnson continues to deny the peace deal claims and "fact checkers" engage in extensive mental gymnastics to argue that there was no "official deal" put to paper, therefore Johnson didn't sabotage anything. In other words, if a politician ruins a peace deal in its infancy before it is drafted then he's not culpable for the war that follows.

The bottom line? Johnson, a prominent British official with ties to NATO, showed up in the middle of early negotiations and told the Ukrainians to fight instead of pursuing peace. This alone would have given the Ukrainians a false sense of security that NATO forces would intervene and fight for them.

Boris Johnson would go on to promote a surge in military recruitment in the UK, and supported calls for conscription from military officials. He has also suggested NATO boots on the ground in the region on multiple occasions - A move that would immediately be seen by Russia as an escalation to world war.

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, the former British PM promoted the idea of British forces entering Ukraine as a part of a "peacekeeping plan." The presence of any NATO country's troops in Ukraine, even those not on the front line, would be seen as a tip-toe towards direct confrontation by the Kremlin.

In early November, Johnson argued that if Donald Trump pulled US support for Ukraine in order to force a peace deal, Britain might send troops into the fray. The argument sounds like a thinly veiled threat: If the US tries to force a peace deal, then Britain will send troops, escalate the war and ensure that no peace is possible.

Johnson also asserted that if Russia gets the upper hand in the conflict then Britain may deploy it's forces regardless in order to "defend Europe." Ukraine's eastern defenses are currently being overrun by ongoing Russian attrition tactics. This reality in combination with Trump's avalanche election win seems to have triggered establishment ghouls into a frenzy of escalation with Joe Biden giving the greenlight on long range missile strikes coordinated directly by NATO forces.

To be clear, Ukraine is not part of the EU nor is it a member of NATO. NATO warhawks like Johnson have consistently claimed that Russia's intent is to invade greater Europe (domino effect propaganda similar to the Vietnam War), yet there is still no evidence to support this. The western media has spent the better part of the conflagration claiming that Russian forces have been chewed up beyond repair in Ukraine; at the same time they suggest Russia somehow has the strength to invade the EU.

The majority of the US and European public have confirmed time and time again that they will not support direct conflict with Russia. They will not volunteer to fight in such a war and will not submit to military conscription. Around 70% of Americans say they prefer negotiations to end the war. Only 10% of Europeans believe Ukraine can win and 52% of Ukrainians say they want negotiations and a quick end to the war. Despite this, establishment politicians continue to ignore the overwhelming calls for peace in Ukraine.