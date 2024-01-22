Boris Johnson Says Davos Elite "Trembling Violently" At Return Of Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Davos elite are “trembling violently” at the very real prospect of Donald Trump winning the presidency again.

Johnson made the comments in an exclusive article for the Daily Mail.

“In the cocktail parties of Davos, I am told, the global wokerati have been trembling so violently that you could hear the ice tinkling in their negronis,” wrote the ex-PM.

After his landslide win in Iowa earlier this week, Trump is expected to enjoy a repeat performance in New Hampshire on Tuesday despite the avalanche of challenges he has faced.

“In the senior common rooms of our ­universities, in the synod of the Church of England, in the Orwellian corridors of the BBC and among much of the UK establishment there has been a caterwauling orgy of nose-holding abhorrence,” thundered Johnson.

Boris pointed out that the more insane the attacks on Trump become, the more he seems to thrive.

“The more ­frenzied the effort to cancel him, the stronger he becomes. The more bitterly his enemies wage lawfare against him, the more unstoppable he seems to be,” he wrote.

The prospect of Trump returning to the Oval Office had caused a collective “shriek” from the “Western liberal intelligentsia” and manifested a “sheer, gibbering funk,” according to Johnson.

As we previously highlighted, prominent leftists are once again hysterically whining about the rise “rise of fascism” in response to Trump’s success in shades of rhetoric that preceded his 2016 victory.

Trump has yet to announce who his running mate will be, but former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s chances of being his VP pick appear to be gaining momentum.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews