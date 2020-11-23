UK's Boris Johnson Says Won't Make COVID Vaccination Compulsory

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the White House's Operation Warp Speed, who said yesterday that the US vaccination effort would be 70% completed by May (eliciting some pushback from Dr. Fauci), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he believes most of Britain's vulnerable will have been vaccinated by Easter.

During remarks on Monday, the prime minister added that there will be no compulsory vaccination requirements (though, to be sure, it's extremely likely that employers and schools will require people to be vaccinated, threatening to turn anybody who resists into a kind of second-class citizen/leper).

"This is entirely hypothetical, we should be able to inoculate the vast majority of people who need the most protection by Easter," BoJo said during a press conference.

Boris Johnson comments on how quickly he thinks the vaccine could be rolled out if all three are given medical clearance.https://t.co/BHl3sy8WLd pic.twitter.com/Ze3tR70O3L — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 23, 2020

Any order to require vaccinations would of course need to be approved by Parliament, and there are many Tories who wouldn't want to risk angering their supporters by trying to force them to get vaccinated.

Earlier, BoJo warned that England would soon revert to a tiered system of restrictions as a national lockdown will come to an end early next month.

Though the UK has suffered a relatively high mortality rate, thousands of Britons have traveled to London to participate in rallies opposing mandatory vaccination.

What's more, public opinion polls show many Americans and Europeans are in no hurry to get vaccinated.