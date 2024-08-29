Brazil's 'Darth Vader' Blocks Starlink Bank Accounts As War With Elon Musk Escalates

One day after Brazillian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes threatened to suspend social media platform X unless Elon Musk appoints a new legal representative in 24 hours, the judge - dubbed "Brazil's Darth Vader" by Musk - issued a subpoena against the company.

Today, he blocked the financial accounts of Musk-owned Starlink Holdings, due to the absence of an attorney.

According to Moraes, the companies are a "de facto economic group" commanded by Musk.

This guy @Alexandre is an outright criminal of the worst kind, masquerading as a judge https://t.co/l5zZ7gplSI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

On August 18, Moraes sanctioned X's bank accounts in order to guarantee the payment of fines imposed by the Brazilian justice for refusing to censor content, Metropoles reports.

According to information published by the G1 and confirmed by the Metropolis, advisors to the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that another company under Musk in the country, Starlink Holding, responsible for the sale of satellite internet services, also had the finances blocked. All Starlink managers in Brazil received notifications and were subpoenaed to answer for the values due to the Brazilian Justice by the network X. -Metropoles (translated)

In response, Musk called Moraes a dictator, and said "this picture of you in prison will be real. Mark my words."

The tyrant, @Alexandre, is dictator of Brazil. Lula is his lapdog. https://t.co/svONz3iv5S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

One day, @Alexandre, this picture of you in prison will be real. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/ZkHExAwQxm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Moraes ordered an investigation into Musk after the billionaire vowed to defy a court order as part of an ongoing probe into social media accounts allegedly spreading misinformation and 'hate' speech.

"The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil," wrote de Moraes.

While X initially said in a they would comply, blocking certain popular accounts in Brazil - Musk said an hour later, after the release of the "TWITTER FILES BRAZIL," that they would not, noting that "As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there."

BRAZIL IS ON THE BRINK



I’m reporting to you from Brazil, where a dramatic series of events are underway.



At 5:52 pm Eastern Time, today, April 6, 2024, X corporation, formerly known as Twitter, announced that a Brazilian court had forced it to “block certain popular accounts in… pic.twitter.com/GjdAgmkCBo — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 7, 2024

in a post the next day, Musk said that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had "brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil," and should "resign or be impeached."

De Moraes said that as part of his decision to open an inquiry, that "X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that has been blocked by this Supreme Court," Reuters reports.

The justice said that Musk would face a fine that equates to approximately $20,000 each time an account is reactivated on X.