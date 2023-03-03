Brexit: Brits' Interest In The "Windsor Framework" Is Limited

The final major piece of the Brexit puzzle - a solution to the problem of the movement of goods between the European Single Market and the United Kingdom via Northern Ireland - has been agreed upon.

Named the 'Windsor Framework' and the result of a meeting between President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the new agreement looks set to go through with little friction.

Despite the major political and economic ramifications of the deal, Statista's Martin Armstrong reports that a survey by YouGov conducted since the Windsor Framework announcement indicates a significant lack of interest in the issue among the British public.

When asked to what degree they were following the story, just 6 percent said 'very closely', combined with an additional 22 percent that were engaged 'fairly closely' with the developments.

A combined 72 percent said they were either following it 'not very closely', not at all despite being aware of it, or not at all due to a lack of awareness.