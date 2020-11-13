British Lefties Celebrate Dominic Cummings' Departure As PM Boris Johnson's Top Advisor

In an announcement that rocked the world of British politics despite breaking in the wee small hours of the morning (last night in the US) Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings has affirmed that he will be leaving as Johnson's senior advisor/alter ego by Christmas.

The decision wasn't entirely unexpected: Cummings said back in January that he wanted to make himself "largely redundant" by the end of 2020, according to the BBC. He almost didn't make it, having nearly been pressured to quit after he was seen breaking London's impossibly complex lockdown rules, inciting a furious backlash from the Tories political opponents (who were no doubt still incensed from their electoral drubbing back in December, when Johnson solidified his position).

Some speculated that Cummings' departure is tied to the ouster of former director of communications Lee Cain, who stood down amid reports of internal tensions at Downing Street. But Cummings denied these rumors when asked by the BBC.

In her "analysis" of the news, the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg seemed to push back against this, citing some insiders who called Cummings' exit a "blessing". However, there's still no denying his role in helping to build the Tories' Commons majority.

Left-wing newspapers in Britain are already celebrating Cummings' departure, with the Guardian reporting that Cummings leaves a "legacy of bullying, deception, hypocrisy and hubris" in a reaction piece quoting various Labour Party politicians.