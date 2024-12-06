Canadian Government Wants To Send Guns It Just Banned To Ukraine

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it was prohibiting its citizens from owning another 324 types of firearms and is working to send them to Ukraine.

"As part of its comprehensive approach, on December 5, 2024, the Government announced the prohibition of more military-style assault-style firearms," Canada’s Public Safety Department said in a press release.

"Amendments to the Classification Regulations have resulted in the prohibition of 104 families of firearms, encompassing 324 unique makes and models," it added.

Canadians who own the newly banned guns have an amnesty until October 30, 2025, and during that time, the government will implement a buy-back program. Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said the government is in talks with Ukraine about sending them the firearms.

"We’ve been working very closely with our friends in Ukraine to ensure that weapons that were intended to be used in combat, could be made available to them," Blair said.

"The Department of National Defence will begin working with the Canadian companies that have weapons that Ukraine needs and which are already eligible for the assault-style firearm compensation program, in order to get these weapons out of Canada, and into the hands of the Ukrainians," Blair added.

Historically, Ukraine has had one of the largest black markets for weapons, and there has been very little oversight when it comes to Western military aid to the country.

Not a Babylon Bee headline despite all appearances...

NEW - Canada's leftist government bans 324 more types of firearms and proposes donating these guns to Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/p8O9plt57K — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 6, 2024

The Pentagon’s inspector general said in a report last year that some Western-provided weapons had been stolen by criminals, volunteer fighters, and arms traffickers.