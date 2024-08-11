The Case For Mass Deportations

Authored by C.A.Skeet via PJMedia.com,

Name one advantage that mass immigration from third-world countries has brought to any Western nation, anywhere, at any time. I'll wait...

The riots that engulfed Britain this past week have again shone a spotlight on the issue that the authorities keep insisting is "beneath discussion." And the issue isn't racism, xenophobia, white supremacy, or any other scare word. The issue is Western ruling classes importing, against the expressed will of their citizenries, enormous numbers of immigrants who have absolutely no desire to assimilate into Western society or to respect Western values.

Following their operating manuals, the political classes and their media eunuchs refer to the British riots, along with any opposition in the Western world to mass immigration, as "far-right." But for the past 25 years, mass immigration has been THE top concern for a plurality of American voters. Half of Americans currently view mass immigration as a "critical threat." Half of Americans, including 42% of Democrats, favor mass deportations of illegals. It does beg the question: If half the country is "far-right," then what does "moderate right" look like? The Green Party? The Trotskyists? Raul Castro?

And when I ask what advantages mass numbers of third-world immigrants bring, I'm talking about tangible benefits, not theoretical paeans to "diversity." Diversity in and of itself is not a benefit. When I speak of benefits, I'm talking about a raised GDP. Safer neighborhoods and lower crime rates. Higher test scores. Stable labor markets. Respected liberties. Independence from the state welfare apparatus. Successful assimilation.

If mass immigration negatively affects all of these advantages, then sensible people will oppose it, irrespective of the argument that these migrants are simply "doing the jobs that Americans won't do." If the cost of maintaining these advantages — necessities, really, for a free people — means that we suck it up and endure the tediousness of maintaining our own yards or paying more money for actual Americans to perform low-skilled labor, then so be it.

Diversity is our strength? Whose strength? It doesn't seem to be strengthening anybody, including the shortsighted "migrants" who, had they not been so immersed in their own chauvinistic, xenophobic, bigoted, and meritless pride, might experience a shred of humility and concede that maybe, just maybe, their unfortunate lot in life is the result of their own society's cultural shortcomings rather than some ever omnipresent but never detectable "white supremacy."

Though much of illegal immigration to the United States originates from Central and South America, we still experience the same detrimental rot of immigration from more sinister quarters. The British rioters, in particular, have been accused of targeting "Asian-owned businesses." Asian, huh? Asia is a big place; care to narrow that down for us? You must mean Korea, right? No? The Philippines? Mongolia? Nepal? India? Are they from the same part of "Asia" as 18 of the 19 terrorists who carried out the September 11 attacks?

To suburban white women whose sun rises and sets on the solitary issue of abortion, you would do well to consider what life would be like under a culture in which abortions are allowed and encouraged so long as the fetus is female. Where the Handmaid's Tale cosplayers would be stoned to death for exposing too much skin. Where teenage girls aren't encouraged to change their gender but are mandated to have clitorectomies. Where it doesn't matter whether or not you Believe Her© because women who are raped are they themselves murdered for "dishonoring" the family.

And if you're banking on your "men" to save you, don't forget what happened at the École Polytechnique in Montreal. An Algerian-Canadian, Gamil Gharbi, walked into a classroom with a rifle and ordered the fifty men to leave and the nine women to stay. All fifty "men" sheepishly complied, after which Gharbi gunned down the women, killing six of them. Gharbi then calmly left the classroom and walked past all fifty "men," none of whom did anything other than avoid eye contact. Gharbi spent nearly twenty minutes shooting more women, killing fourteen in total before killing himself.

For the record, Gharbi had previously changed his legal name to Marc Lépine. Which name do you think the media used?

That was in 1989. White suburban liberal women have spent the last 35 years completely emasculating the concept of masculinity. So should any of Gharbi's misogynist brethren open fire in a classroom at, let's say, Columbia or Berkeley, we should expect no less cowardice from our latte-sipping, intentionally lisping "men," other than to maybe offer the shooter a solidarity keffiyeh. Men like the Islamist shooter and the passive Western effeminates are both a far more "toxic" threat to your very existence than all the loud-mufflered, backward-hatted, white incels ever could be.

For Western cultists worshipping the golden calf of diversity, no crime is too ghastly to rattle their faith. Three British girls stabbed to death in Southport by a "Welsh" youth? Simply a tragedy, as unpredictable as a shark attack or a lightning strike. Muslim grooming gangs in Rotherham raping young British girls en masse, with the connivance of the authorities? Hey, let's not be hasty, no need to pay any attention to those local sharia courts which, whatever else one can say about them, are at least enforcing Islamic law more effectively than the British system enforces British law.

Roving bands of "youths" sexually assaulting 1,200 German women in Cologne on New Year's Eve? German papers refused to publish anything about the attackers' ethnicity for nearly a week to avoid driving the public "into the hands of the extreme right."

European cities like Molenbeek, Utrecht, Mälmo, and significant swathes of Brussels, Paris, and London have devolved into "no-go zones" for police and certainly for the native citizenry because they've effectively become self-contained outposts of radical Islam. Like their American counterparts' singlehanded zeal for abortion, Europeans' love affair with their precious welfare state is blinding them to the bigger threat at hand.

As of 2022, nearly 15% of the UK population was foreign-born. In Germany, the number is 18.4%. Here in America, the number is 13.8%. These numbers are simply unsustainable for any Western democracy wishing to retain the designation. The Islamization of Europe and the Balkanization of America may serve our elites' interests at present, but even they will wake up one day to find the barbarians at their gates. And their gates' security guards will have joined them.

This isn't about skin color. This is about culture. And the crystal clear reality is that some cultures are superior to others. The generous bequeathment of Western culture to the world has been largely reciprocated not with gratitude, but with resentment, jealousy, and overt hostility. Immigrant groups proving themselves unwilling or unable to assimilate into Western culture or to respect Western values need to be deported immediately. Because this is a zero-sum game, and two diametrically opposed cultures will never peacefully co-exist.

We in the West have rights too. And for some of us, these rights are still worth fighting for. We have the right to our own institutions, our own history, our own security, our own prosperity, and our own futures. We have the right to exist as sovereign, independent nations, free from the overwhelming influx of savage, bigoted minds perpetually stuck in the early medieval period. Those who can't understand that or refuse to respect that do not belong here.

We are past the "discussion." It's time to act. President Trump's biggest mistake while in office was not initiating mass deportations as a necessary twin pillar to the wall construction. He's already voiced a willingness to rectify this, but he has to win reelection first. If we lose this November, the United States of America as we understand it, as a beacon of hope for freedom-loving people, is over.

* * *

