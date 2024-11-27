Celebrations Across Lebanon As Ceasefire Holds, Thousands Return To Homes In South

Celebrations have broken out across Lebanon as the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has held since early this morning. Heavy traffic returned to Beirut, after months of constant aerial bombings mainly of the southern suburbs.

A main north-south highway, the Sidon-Tyre highway, has been jammed with cars as Lebanese civilians from the southern region can finally return to their homes. "Enough wars, tragedies and catastrophes," Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, hailing the ceasefire deal.

"Today begins the thousand-mile road to reconstruct what was destroyed, and to continue to strengthen the role of the legitimate institutions, led by the military, who we place great hopes in to enforce authority on the country," Mikati told the population in a televised speech.

"Our people have the right to return to their land and towns to live in peace," he said. As part the ceasefire deal the government will surge some 10,000 national soldiers to the south to help it hold.

Israel is saying that Hezbollah's capabilities have been set "back many years" and is hoping to return some 80,000 of its citizens to the north, as they've been evacuated for over a year of fighting.

"In the next 60 days, we will see if the goal of the war in the north, as defined, is being realized," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday. Hezbollah rocket and drone fire was daily up to this point.

President Joe Biden in his initial remarks Wednesday from the Rose Garden asserted "Let’s be clear: Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States." He then declared the following:

How many of Hezbollah’s senior leaders are dead, including its longtime leader Nasrallah? And Israel has — and Israel has destroyed Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon as well, including miles of sophisticated tunnels, which were prepared for an October 7th-style terrorist attack in northern Israel.

Biden also emphasized to the American people that no US troops will be deployed as part of the US-supervised peace committee. "You know, there will be no U.S. troops deployed in southern Lebanon. This is consistent with my commitment to the American people to not put U.S. troops in combat in this conflict," he said.

UNHCR welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. We hope it can put an end to violence, destruction and immense suffering.



Heavy traffic observed across Lebanon since early morning today as displaced people finally started returning after months of forced displacement.

"Instead, we, along with France and others, will provide the necessary assistance to make sure this deal is implemented fully and effectively."

He expressed hope that the ceasefire might be expanded to include the Gaza Strip. He vowed that in the coming days the US "will make another push with Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after nearly 14 months of war.

He said this will be a push for the release of the remaining hostages and for "an end to the war without Hamas in power."

On the morning of the ceasefire we get access to inspect the devastation in the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

Iran also praised the ceasefire deal, and that it is holding. "We welcome the ceasefire in Lebanon. After the oppression and criminal bombings by the Zionist regime, tonight the people are experiencing peace," Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf praised that Hezbollah "never allowed even an inch of their land to fall into enemy hands." He added: "We hope this peace will also be established in Gaza. However, the claim by the criminal Netanyahu that his focus is on Iran is nonsense."