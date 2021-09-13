Central Bank Visions of Absolute Control

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,

There’s not much you can do in the year 2021 that doesn’t leave a digital trail. The collusion of big tech and big government has assured this.

Still, there does remain one simple way to elude the busybodies. In fact, one of the last ways to preserve some level of economic privacy is to pay with cash.

Because when you pay with cash the authorities cannot monitor and track what you buy. They don’t know if the cash you pulled from the ATM was stuffed in your mattress, or used to buy groceries or ammo or silver coins. What’s more, the authorities don’t like this.

The control freak central planners want to know what you are buying, and where and when you are buying. They also want to know how much you spend down to the very last cent. A digital dollar, coupled with the abolition of cash, would allow them to do this. Moreover, it would provide them the ability to have full control over every transaction you make.

For example, if a purchase falls outside of the parameters established by the digital dollar’s monitoring algorithm, it could be cancelled on the spot. Should an attempted purchase not align with the buyers social credit score it would not go through. Are you overweight? Then no glazed donuts for you.

To be clear, digital dollars would have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies or decentralized finance. Rather, digital dollars would be issued by the Federal Reserve and would allow the Fed to monitor and control every transaction you make.

Absolute Control

Certainly, with digital dollars, control over how you spend your money could be executed in countless ways. Monthly limits could be placed on how much you’re allowed to spend.

You may have significant savings in your account. But you can’t spend it, because you’ve already exceeded your monthly allotment. Too bad. You must wait until next month before you can make further purchases.

So, too, the digital dollars in your account could be assigned an expiration date. You must spend them by a certain date or they expire worthless. You must use it or lose it.

The timing and allowances for spending digital dollars would depend on the fabricated economic models of the central planners. What type of spending is needed, according to the planners, to best regulate the economy?

Is the economy slowing down? Then bring forward the expiration date. Is the economy heating up? Then lower people’s monthly spending limit.

What about spending your digital dollars across state lines…or even the next city or county over? Would the digital dollar police allow it? Would certain penalties be assessed?

This all seems rather fantastical, at first. But with a little abstract cognition, the proposition becomes very possible…especially when there are central planners and elites who are openly advocating for it.

Without question, the kingpin for totalitarian governments is the employment of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). These CBDCs would replace cash. This would be for your own good, of course. To eliminate nefarious transactions and black markets…or to prevent the spread of a contagious plague.

Central Bank Visions of Absolute Control

The prospect of a CBDC, such as a Federal Reserve issued digital dollar, has been presumed for several years. However, John Titus, of BestEvidence, recently released a video presentation titled, Larry & Carstens’ Excellent Pandemic. In less than an hour, and at no cost, Titus connects several dots in a way that better brings what’s coming into focus.

Have you ever heard of Bank for International Settlements General Manager, Agustín Carstens?

He’s a man who appears to consume an abundance of glazed donuts. Last year, Carstens confidently detailed how central banks will have full control over retail CBDC transactions, including the ability to block individual transactions. Per Carstens:

“There is a huge difference [between CBDC and cash]. For example, with cash we don’t know who’s using a 100 dollar bill today. We don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today. A key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control under rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Make no mistake. The central planners want absolute control over how you spend your money. They want to control what you do with your property.

For money, remember, is property. Your money is your property. It represents the time, the sacrifices, the skills learned, and the risks taken to earn and save it. The central planners want to impose their will on how you chose to use and enjoy your property.

Yet it’s not just the central planners that want to muck around in your private life. The wealthy elite also want to. BlackRock CEO and billionaire Larry Fink relishes the great promise of absolute control. According to Fink:

“Markets don’t like uncertainty. Markets like totalitarian governments where you have an understanding of what’s out there.”

Indeed, full control is good for Fink’s business. It’s also good for other corporate elites and crony capitalists. But it’s a disaster for the rest of us.

Alas, we’re but one crisis – real or fabricated – from the full execution of CBDCs…and the loss of all remnants of economic privacy.

The central bankers and elites won’t stop until their visions of totalitarianism are realized.