"Chaos Is Coming" - Rubino Warns "Trust Horizon Is Shrinking Everywhere"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Analyst and financial writer John Rubino has long warned of a massive financial crisis.

With unstoppable wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Rubino says one thing is for sure, “Chaos is coming.” Rubino explains,

“This does not get fixed easily, and to the extent this gets fixed at all, this gets fixed via chaos. Prepare for a really interesting decade. This is going to be unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. Not since the Great Depression, nothing like this has happened.”

This all feeds into what Rubino calls the “shrinking trust horizon.” Rubino points out,

“When everybody is lying to you, you reach a point where you only trust your city councilman, or your mayor and your local farmers... So, you just don’t put any stock in what your doctor tells you. You stop taking the vaccinations they tell you to take... You stop doing the . . . statins for high blood pressure and cholesterol. You stop doing that because you don’t trust those people anymore... Starting with the “weapons of mass destruction,” which the government lied to us to get us into a multi-trillion dollar war in Iraq, it’s been one big lie after another. In 2016, there was Trump/Russia collusion...It turned out to be Hillary Clinton opposition research. With the CV19 pandemic, it was just lie, after lie, after lie... Now, you have what is going on in North Carolina and Tennessee after Hurricane Helene. People are figuring out they are being lied to one issue at a time... You’ve got a whole new set of people watching the government screw up and behave incompetently or corruptly, and they are learning they cannot trust the guys in charge anymore. So, the trust horizon is shrinking everywhere you look.”

There are so many parts of the economy that are quietly facing huge trouble and big losses.

Nothing could start a total all-sector market crash faster than an attack by Israel on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Rubino says, “There you go. That could be the thing that sets everything off. Bombing nuclear weapons facilities or a nuclear power plants is one of those things that has so many unintended consequences."

"Iran would have to respond to that in a serious way. It’s possible that China and Russia would step in on the side of Iran... Then you get something much bigger. . . . I think the financial markets would respond to that. Oil would go to $150 a barrel. That would crash the stock market. Then you get all the other dominos falling: commercial real estate, residential real estate, government bonds, derivatives and everything starts blowing up. That could be the catalyst for a market crash much bigger than 2008 and 2009. This would be something we have not seen since the Great Depression. We are not far from that. I think Trump said he thinks Israel should bomb Iran’s nuclear facility. . . . Biden is the demented figurehead for the neocons who want WWIII because they think they can win it. Chaos is definitely coming, but I am hoping it is survivable chaos, and I am not sure that it will be.”

There is much more in the 48-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial writer John Rubino and his new enterprise called Rubino.Substack.com for 10.08.24.

* * *

To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here

John Rubino is a prolific financial writer, and you can see some of his work for free at Rubino.Substack.com.