Modi Reform Backlash Sparks Chaos In New Delhi As Farmers Attack Police

Tens of thousands of angry farmers drove tractors and marched through India's capital on Tuesday.

According to Asian News International (ANI), New Delhi Police said, "protesters turned violent at some places. Many police personnel were injured & public properties also damaged."

Reuters tweeted a video showing farmers have gone mad in the capital. Police and farmers clashed during the Republic Day celebrations.

🚜🇮🇳 Los agricultores indios que protestan contra las reformas agrícolas condujeron tractores por las calles de Nueva Delhi durante las celebraciones del Día de la República y se enfrentaron con la policía, que lanzó gases lacrimógenos pic.twitter.com/aQZ36yXxIE — Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) January 26, 2021

Farmers broke through police barricades and stormed the historic Red Fort, a historical fort in the city that served as the Mughal Emperors' primary residence. ANI shows farmers beating and tossing police off a wall.

Farmers attack a riot control vehicle.

#WATCH | Two vehicles of Delhi Police including a riot control vehicle were vandalised by protesters at Nangloi-Najafgarh Road earlier today. (Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/FWW6Detxpw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Chaos.

#RSSRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/AeCY10btVn — Hoorain Pervaiz🇵🇰 (@HoorainPervaiz) January 26, 2021

Here are more views of farmers storming the Red Fort.

If leader of first pic is being impeach, why not others one? pic.twitter.com/sOQYTD4IW9 — ∂ιиєѕн ρяαʝαρтι (@Itsdinnu) January 26, 2021

Farmers have stayed peaceful but today was absolute chaos. These folks are mad because of unfair farming legislation passed several months ago.

They allege Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming law, which ends the government's programs to keep commodity prices at fixed levels, therefore allowing free markets to dictate prices, favors large corporations over mom and pop farmers.

There's no telling on when the unrest will end.