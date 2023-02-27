China Blasts US 'Disinformation, Absolute Hypocrisy' On Russia Ties, Vows Retaliation For Sanctions

China has delivered a blistering response to the US pressure campaign regarding Beijing's closer ties with Moscow. In Monday remarks Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, told a press briefing that China is prepared to retaliate if "illegal" sanctions on Chinese companies involved with Russia are not revoked.

She also rejected accusations from Washington that China is mulling sending weapons to Russia, calling the reports part of US "disinformation". Instead, she said "The U.S., however, has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry."

"This is out-and-out hegemonism and double standard, and absolute hypocrisy," Mao said. "The Chinese side will continue to do what is necessary to firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies. We will take resolute countermeasures in response to the U.S. sanctions."

She reiterated China's position as one which seeks a peaceful solution through negotiations when it comes to the Ukraine conflict. "On the Ukraine issue, China has been actively promoting peace talks and the political settlement of the crisis," she said.

And from there she once again put the blame for escalation back on Washington:

"In addition to pouring lethal weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine, the US has been selling sophisticated weapons to the Taiwan region in violation of the three China-US joint communiqués," Mao noted. "What exactly is the US up to? The world deserves to know the answer."

She said that the US is ultimately busy "spreading disinformation that China would supply weapons to Russia and sanctioning Chinese companies under that pretext."

One of the Chinese companies in question, Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute, previously came under sanctions for allegedly supplying the Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group with satellite imagery of Ukraine.

The real concern is that China is going to sit back and watch the West and Russia drain each other's combat power.

They think this will leave them as top dog, and make their jump-off against Taiwan in 2025-2026 that much easier. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) February 27, 2023

US under secretary of State for political affairs Victoria Nuland said last week that sanctions were against Chinese companies that US had observed "sneaking up to the edge and trying to provide" weapons to Russia.