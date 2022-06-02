China Elected To World Health Organisation Executive Board With No Objections

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

China has been elected to the World Health Organisation’s Executive Board with zero objections from any democratic countries, despite its voluminous attempts to cover up the Coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent brutal lockdowns.

Hillel Neuer of the watchdog group UN Watch noted “this is the regime that crushed” warnings from whistleblowers in late 2019 and early 2020.

He also noted that “not a single democracy spoke out to object.”

1. Official WHO list of endorsed candidates including China:



2. Video of this morning's #WHA75 election of China and others by acclamation. Not a single democracy spoke out to object.

Spectator columnist Ross Clark commented that the WHO is “stuffed with small countries, many with lousy human rights records, which will not dare to challenge China or which will not have the political clout to do so.”

Lets remember that the head of the World Health Organization’s origin investigation into COVID-19 has admitted that China basically ordered his team on what to write in their report and allowed them to mention the lab leak theory, but only on the condition that they didn’t recommend following it up.

In addition, China has refused to cooperate with the renewed WHO probe, declaring that any attempt to look into the lab leak theory goes “against science” and claiming, contrary to U.S. intelligence and the WHO’s own conclusions, that workers in the lab were hospitalised with COVID in the autumn of 2020.

China’s government run Academy of Sciences also shortlisted the Wuhan bio-lab for its ‘Outstanding Science Achievement’ prize for work with coronaviruses.

Talk about rubbing it in.

Jamie Metzl, a leading advisor for the World Health Organisation itself has stated that China engaged in a “massive cover up” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Metzl also pointed out that the World Health Organisation “doesn’t have the mandate to have its own surveillance capabilities,” and was therefore easily batted away by China in the early days of the outbreak when it requested to send responders.

The WHO, which facilitated China’s draconian response to COVID by insisting the western world impose similar lockdowns, is also now urging that gay pride events go ahead despite the clear risk of them being monkeypox super-spreader events, given that the virus is transmitted through close physical contact.

Awarding China a seat on the WHO Executive Board is like if North Korea was put in charge of the UN Conference on Disarmament…oh wait, they really did that too.

