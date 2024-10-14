China Initiates Huge Military Drills Around Taiwan In Warning To Island's President

On Monday China has launched large military drills encircling the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Taipei has blasted as an "unreasonable provocation". China's PLA military deployed warships and fighter jets to send a "stern warning" against "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces".

The PLA Eastern Theater Command deployed joint operations of the army, navy, air force and rocket force. These assets have been largely concentrated in the Taiwan Strait, as well as surrounding Taiwan. "The joint drills focused on sea and air combat readiness, blockading key Taiwanese ports and areas, and assaults on maritime and ground targets," described the eastern theatre command’s spokesperson, senior captain Li Xi.

"The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces," Li added. The last drills of this size occurred just after the May 20th inauguration of Taiwan's new president Lai Ching-te.

Just before these fresh drills, China's military issued and circulated a propaganda video entitled "prepared for battle" on vairous social media accounts. The about one-minute video features fighter jets, warships and amphibious assault vessels taking to the air and sea near Taiwan. Mobile rocket launchers are also seen being maneuvered and made ready for attacks. Text associated with the video said Chinese forces are "prepared for battle at all times and can fight anytime."

The day prior, on Sunday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning entered waters near the strategic Bashi Channel south of Taiwan.

Importantly, China's Defense Ministry has also forewarned that PLA military actions will be "pushed further with each provocation of Taiwan independence until the issue is entirely resolved." So there is likely more ahead in the coming months.

This propaganda video was posted by PLA's Eastern Theater Command, which covers Taiwan. The video shows, Chinese soldiers sailors & pilots in war mode ready to "Conquer" Taiwan in the blink of an eye! 1/3 @MalayaIrredenta pic.twitter.com/3y64LcZmjZ — wanjiru kamanu (@WanjiruKamanu) October 14, 2024

CNN cited analysts who describe that Monday’s drills "appeared less intense than earlier versions but were part of general strategy of both keeping Taiwan under pressure and normalizing regular war games."

Beijing is presenting these new drills as a necessary response to a speech last Thursday by Taiwan’s president Lai on the occasion of National Day. He emphasized that the People’s Republic of China "has no right to represent Taiwan".

Polymarket: Will China invade Taiwan in 2024?

On Monday in response to the drills Taiwan’s presidential office called on China to "cease military provocations that undermine regional peace and stability, and stop threatening Taiwan’s democracy and freedom."

President Lai has convened national security meetings to monitor and address the provocative war exercises. "In the face of external threats, I would like to reassure my compatriots that the government will continue to defend the democratic and free constitutional system, protect democratic Taiwan, and safeguard national security," Lai stated on social media.

As expected, China announces PLA Joint Sword-2024B exercises (1st map). China Coast Guard exercises as well (2nd map). https://t.co/OSaC8uikOghttps://t.co/eZa2wheu77 pic.twitter.com/H8LKSzX6JJ — Brian Hart (@BrianTHart) October 14, 2024

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council also slammed the "blatant provocations" which harm regional peace and stability. Taiwan's military has in response deployed its own warships and fighter aircraft, as well as land-based radar systems. However, none of this is likely to deter continuing support from the United States and Western partners, something which also constantly angers China.