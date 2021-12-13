China Offers US Emergency Assistance Following Kentucky Tornado Disaster

Beijing has offered humanitarian assistance to Americans that were affected by the tornado outbreak that swept across six states on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, according to Bloomberg.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) told reporters that they had heard reports of the deadly tornados.

"We have noticed that a number of U.S. states have been hit by severe tornadoes recently, causing significant casualties and property damage," CIDCA spokesperson Xu Wei said. "We expressed our condolences and willingness to provide emergency humanitarian help to the affected people according to the needs of the U.S. side," Wei added.

On Sunday, we cited WaPo, who said, "100 people are feared to have been killed." The death toll will likely rise on Monday as search and rescue operations continue. More than 300 National Guard troops are on the ground combing through the disaster area, which is based around Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky.

"The devastation is quite frankly something that you would see in a war zone. This is an event where we had commercial and residential properties literally stripped clean from the earth," Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said on Sunday.

Edited down footage for Twitter from the massive devastation in Mayfield, KY #KYWX #Tornado See the full 4K footage at https://t.co/OyY46nSaw1 pic.twitter.com/xZ7cSkiZXW — StormChasingVideo (@StormChasingVid) December 11, 2021

On Sunday night, President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky. The action allows for grants and low-cost loans for housing and home repairs in affected areas.

"Because housing, we know, is going to be such a tremendous need, we are sending in one of our housing experts that will be here tomorrow to begin the strategy for how we're going to be able to help with the long-term housing needs and the recovery of these communities," said Deanne Criswell, a FEMA administrator.

As for China's help, well, that remains to be seen. We don't think the people of Kentucky would be too enthused about Evergrande rebuilding their town with high-rise buildings.