China To "Strike Back" For Latest "Reckless" Uighur-Related US Sanctions

China's Foreign Ministry at the start of this week said it's preparing to "strike back" against "reckless" US sanctions which were announced previously on Friday, and targeted Chinese individuals and entities said to be tied to rampant human rights abuses.

A spokesperson put Washington on notice, saying it's not too late to reverse course. "We urge the US to immediately withdraw the relevant wrong decision and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests." a foreign ministry statement by Wang Wenbin said, "If the US acts recklessly, China will take effective measures to strike back resolutely."

Friday's US sanctions targeting China officials included "dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh, and added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist," according to Reuters.

Wang on Monday addressed the ongoing allegations of Chinese government genocide and forced labor internment of the minority Muslim Uighur population, which is focused in Xinjiang province. Wang said nothing will deter Beijing from legitimately combatting "violence, terrorism, separatism, and religious extremist forces." The statement further praised the state's "determination to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

The foreign ministry additionally denounced "The perverse actions of the United States" which "cannot destroy the overall shape of Xinjiang’s development, stop China’s progress, or reverse the trend of historical development."

Beijing also fiercely denounced US double standards and hypocrisy regarding its mass casualty strikes on civilians in Afghanistan, and the fact that no one is ever held accountable...

NOW - China: "The era in which the US acted arbitrarily in the world under the pretext of democracy and human rights is over."pic.twitter.com/erAC9wlEJM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile Chinese officials and diplomats have really been on the defensive over the past few days, particularly sensitive over the Xinjiang issue, and offering videos and stats seeking to deflate Washington's human rights offensive...

Do you know how many people died from #COVID19 in #Xinjiang, #China?



THREE.



Genocide. — 曹 毅 CAO Yi أبو وسيم (@CaoYi_MFA) December 14, 2021

One of the most vicious propaganda in the 21st century is "#China's crackdown on #Muslims".



SHARE this video with your #Muslim & non-Muslim friends, because they will NEVER EVER see it on #CNN or #BBC.



STOP smearing China.pic.twitter.com/bQQ3bqeuCc — 曹 毅 CAO Yi أبو وسيم (@CaoYi_MFA) July 26, 2021

Last Friday's fresh sanctions rollout coincided with Biden's two-day virtual Summit for Democracy. It also came days after the House of Representatives voted overwhelming to approve legislation which bans all goods entering America that were the result of suspected forced labor by Muslim Uyghurs.