Chinese Jets Tail US Spy Plane While Making 1st Pass Over Taiwan Strait In 5 Months

China says it sent warplanes to monitor and mirror a US military reconnaissance plane as it flew over the contested Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, according to statements of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command identified the aircraft as a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane. A statement said the PLA "organized warplanes to tail and monitor the U.S. aircraft’s flight and handled it in accordance with the law."

US Navy file image: P-8A Poseidon, capable of hunting submarines

"Theater command troops will remain on constant high alert and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability," the statement added.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet later confirmed, "The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." It asserted in response to Beijing's condemnation: "The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows."



"The Poseidon on Tuesday encountered foreign military forces, but the flight was not affected," the US Navy indicated. "All interactions with foreign military forces during the transit were consistent with international norms and did not impact the operation," the statement noted.

Tuesday's fly through marked the US Navy's first aerial transit of the vital strait in five months. Days prior, the German frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and support ship Frankfurt am Main made their own transit.

The German pass-through was much rarer, a first in over two decades, and suggests deepening NATO forces' involvement in the Taiwan issue.

This past summer, Taiwan's foreign ministry had stated that it "welcomes NATO's continuous increase in attention to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region in recent years, and its active strengthening of exchanges and interactions with countries in the Indo-Pacific region."

The German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday regarding the transit of the frigate across Taiwan Strait:



"It's the shortest route ... so we're going through." But It's not true, it traveled NM, the shortest route is 1528 NM



Seems like it was just a provocation 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/lrZWB9qFyi pic.twitter.com/Rr9LMSED6G — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) September 18, 2024

Median line incursions by Chinese military assets have seen an uptick ever since the election victory last January of new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, which Beijing has called a 'separatist'. China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly vowed that "The determination of China to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unrelenting."