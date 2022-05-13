print-icon
Chinese Passenger Jet Burst Into Flames After Aborting Takeoff 

by Tyler Durden
Friday, May 13, 2022 - 12:40 AM

China suffered the second aviation accident in months on Thursday when a Tibet Airlines jet carrying 113 passengers plus nine crew aborted takeoff, then veered off the runway and burst into flames, according to Reuters

There were no deaths, and all passengers and crew evacuated the plane as a fire erupted in the front of the aircraft. The airline said pilots observed an "abnormality" during takeoff and aborted.

Videos posted on Twitter show the front of the Airbus A319 plane engulfed in flames. 

The incident occurred at Chongqing Airport, located in the south-western city of Chongqing to Nyingchi, Tibet. 

Reuters notes the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said 36 people were taken to the hospital after suffering bruises and sprains. 

The incident comes almost two months after the deadly March 21 crash of China Eastern Airlines's Boeing 737-800 that suddenly nosedived and crashed into the ground, killing all 132 people on board. 

