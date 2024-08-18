CIA Awards Qatari Intel Chief Top Medal For Cooperation With US

Via The Cradle

In a ceremony earlier this week, CIA Director William Burns awarded the head of the Qatari State Security Agency the George Tenet medal for his work on strengthening intelligence cooperation between the US and Qatar, Axios reported Thursday. The two intelligence agencies especially during the decade-long proxy war to oust Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

Both Burns and Al-Khulaifi have played important roles in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a potential ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner exchange.

One reason for the award is Qatari efforts to release the remaining 111 Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza, one source with knowledge of the issue told Axios.

Israel is holding thousands of Palestinians in its prisons and detention camps, where recent reports suggest that torture and rape is common.

Another source said Burns gave the award to his Qatari counterpart in "appreciation of his role in maintaining national and regional security, and the exceptional support he provided to the CIA in preserving the interests and security of the US and Qatar."

Another important reason for the award was the cooperation between the CIA and Qatari intelligence in counterterrorism and the ability of the Qatari State Security Agency to prevent and foil threats and attacks in West Asia, the source told Axios.

Both the US and Qatar have long been known for their support of terrorist groups in the region.

Starting in 2011, the US and Qatar worked closely with other regional states to support Al-Qaeda in Syria.

Saudi & Qatari governments funded and gave logistical support to ISIS confirms email from Hillary Clinton to the man who was to become her campaign chair, John Podesta https://t.co/tlWxkEZ8FN pic.twitter.com/mpyIb7QchL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 22, 2018

The Syrian branch of the terror group, the Nusra Front, led a jihadist insurgency against the Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad under the cover of US-sponsored anti-government protests.