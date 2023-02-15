Civilizational Collapse? Musk Warns World Government Summit Against 'Too Much' World Government

Elon Musk on Wednesday told an audience of government representatives at Dubai's World Government Summit that earth should avoid "too much of a single world government" in order to avoid creating a "civilizational risk."

"If you look at the rise and fall of civilizations throughout history, civilizations have risen and fallen, but it hasn’t meant the doom of humanity as a whole, because they have been given all these separate civilizations that were separated by great distances," Musk continued, using the fall of Rome while Islam was rising as an example of a situation which resulted in the preservation of knowledge and scientific advancements.

Seemed like the right venue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

"I’m not suggesting war or something … we need to be a little bit wary of actually being cooperative too much," Musk continued. "It sounds odd, but we just want to have an amount of civilizational diversity such as if something goes on wrong with some part of civilization, the whole thing doesn’t collapse. Humanity keeps moving forward."

Musk also recommended that world leaders and corporate officers should speak in their own voices.

"I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly," he said.

When asked when he anticipates finding a new CEO for Twitter, Musk replied that it would be "probably toward the end of this year."

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financial healthy place," he said. "I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company."

During the roughly 35 minutes Musk was speaking, he also touched on concerns over artificial intelligence, and the possibility of space aliens.

Watch: