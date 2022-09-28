Climate Activist's Rank Hypocrisy Exposed In Hilarious Radio Interview

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A Greta Thunberg-style climate activist asserted that people shouldn’t be allowed to fly to places like Fiji due to the harm it does to the planet, before admitting that she had just flown to Fiji.

Yes, really.

16-year-old School Strike 4 Climate activist Izzy Cook made the remarks during an interview with NewstalkZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan.

“So we would have to apply to have like, approved events to be able to fly for?” du Plessis-Allan asked.

“Well that’s one thing that you could look at doing,” Cook said.

“Am I allowed to go to Fiji? Is that necessary?” du Plessis-Allan asked.

Cook replied, “In the current climate crisis I don’t think that that’s necessary.”

The host then quizzed Cook on the details of her previous plane trip.

Climate change activist Izzy Cook tells everyone not to travel to places like Fiji by plane to save the planet and then is asked where she flew last… she flew to Fiji.



Interviewer can’t stop laughing at her 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cTZqvVgkFI — ☢️🇺🇸 KC 3.0 🇺🇸☢️ (@KCPayTreeIt) September 27, 2022

“Mm, I’m not sure – maybe a few months ago to be honest,”she said.

“Where’d you go?” the host asked.

“Fiji,” Cook conceded.

The host couldn’t help but burst out laughing.

Of course, now that the activist and her hypocrisy has been exposed, the media is rushing to amplifying claims that she is being “bullied.”

By using children as human shields for their agenda (they did it with Greta for years), climate change groups can protect themselves against criticism by claiming anyone who questions their propaganda is attacking minors.

This “do as I say, not as I do” attitude is also common to virtually all ‘climate activists’, the vast majority of whom come from privileged backgrounds and enjoy lives of luxury while telling everyone else to make sacrifices.

Prince Charles, now King Charles, constantly wags wagging his finger at people over their carbon footprint.

Last year, it was revealed he had flown 120,213 miles miles on private jets & helicopters over the last 5 years alone.

