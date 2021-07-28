Cuba's Embassy In Paris Damaged In Molotov Cocktail Attack

The Cuban Embassy in Paris has denounced as "terrorism" a Molotov cocktail attack Monday night, which it said caused significant damage.

Noting that the overnight attack left no injuries to diplomatic staff or bystanders, an official statement pointed the finger at the United States, strangely enough, despite no suspects as yet being apprehended.

Denunciamos el ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra nuestra Embajada en París.



Los responsables directos de estos actos son quienes incitan a la violencia y al odio contra nuestro país.#NoAlTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/G7vQ5Tpflb — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 27, 2021

The Foreign Ministry of Cuba published photos of what appeared the result of multiple Molotov cocktails thrown at the embassy to its official Twitter account showing the extent of the damage. It said a fire resulted, requiring French firefighters to respond to the scene and put out the blaze.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the "terrorist attack" and went so far as to blame the US government, though perhaps implying 'indirect' responsibility related to recent widespread protests in Cuba against food and fuel shortages, and runaway inflation....

He said the United States' "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory".

France Cuba Embassy Attack aftermath, via AP

Below is the full press note (via rush translation) issued by the Cuban Embassy in France:

During the night of July 26 to 27, the Embassy of Cuba in France was the object of a terrorist attack perpetrated by two individuals who threw three Molotov cocktails, causing a fire on the facade and the entrance of this Mission. Cuban diplomatic personnel were not injured, but material damage was noted. Terrorist acts like this are encouraged by the United States government campaigns against our country by inciting actions using violence. The Cuban Embassy strongly condemns this criminal and terrorist act perpetrated against the Cuban representation and diplomatic personnel credited in France.

Subsequent photos released of the immediate aftermath of the arson attempt confirmed the building had briefly caught fire as a result of the attack...

En fotos ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra @EmbaCubaFrancia. El Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, @BrunoRguezP, responsablizó al gobierno de #EEUU por alentar a que ocurran actos de violencia contra #Cuba.#LetCubaLive #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/0Gt50NYPUV — Centro Prensa Internacional (@MinrexCpi) July 27, 2021

Havana has also blamed continued and ratcheting American sanctions on the communist-run island for the current destabilization and ruined economy. Officials say US operatives are actively fueling anti-government protests in hopes of imposing regime change.

Biden has so far continued Trump's hardline stance, which has even including banning Cuban-Americans from sending remittances to their relatives on the island.