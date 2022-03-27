Danish PM: "Being A Refugee Is Temporary"

Authored by Paul Josep[h Watson via Summit News,

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reminded us of something everyone seems to have forgotten when she said “being a refugee is temporary.”

Frederiksen made the comments after Denmark passed a law giving Ukrainian refugees the right to work, education and social welfare.

“Being a refugee is temporary, so you have to return and help build up your homeland when you get the opportunity. It gives us the opportunity to help other refugees,” Frederiksen said.

Denmark has been one of the toughest countries in Europe when it comes to strict immigration policies that are protected from being abused by “refugees” who are actually just economic migrants.

The Scandinavian country became the first to demand that Syrian refugees who arrived during the 2015 migrant crisis return home.

Former immigration minister Inger Stojberg encapsulated the country’s approach when he wrote, “We might as well be honest about the fact that we would rather help Ukrainian refugees than Somalians and Palestinians.”

“No one dares to say it like it is: It’s because the Ukrainians are more like us and because they are primarily Christians,” he added.

Last year, Denmark launched a new immigration policy that will ensure areas of the country have no more than 30 per cent of people from a non-western background.

As we previously highlighted, a study by academics at the University of Copenhagen found that ethnic diversity has a negative impact on communities because it erodes trust.

Seeking to answer whether “continued immigration and corresponding growing ethnic diversity” was having a positive impact on community cohesion, the study found the opposite to be the case.

Meanwhile, female Ukrainian refugees staying at hostels in multicultural Sweden say they want to go back to Ukraine after getting a taste of diversity.

