De Blasio Whines As Brazil's Bolsonaro Brazenly Defies UN's Vaccine "Mandate"

It looks extremely likely that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro violated the UN's vaccination mandate - which is being enforced via the "honor system" - when he spoke at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro has been accused of being "anti-vaxx", and has refused to get vaccinated because he recovered from a mild case of COVID last year. Bolsonaro said during his opening address that while his administration supports vaccination efforts, it doesn't support health passports or vaccine mandates. He also mentioned that 90% of the country's adult population had received at least one dose.

Bolsonaro also turned down a personal offer from British PM Boris Johnson to receive a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was more blunt, saying that Bolsonaro shouldn't have come to the UN without getting vaccinated first. But Hizzoner's whining had little effect.

According to the Washington Post, anyone who enters the General Assembly Hall at UN headquarters implicitly agrees they are vaccinated under the vaccine rules (put in place to help stop an event with an almost entirely vaccinated crowd from becoming a "super spreader" event).

Bolsonaro was also seen out eating slices of pizza on the street with his delegation (which some speculated might have been due to the city's vaccine mandate).

During his talk, instead of focusing on the pandemic, Bolsonaro boasted about the economic revitalization of Brazil under his leadership. "I come here to portray a different Brazil vis-à-vis what is portrayed in newspapers and on television," he said. He said that while his government supported vaccines, it also supported "early treatment" with drugs like ivermectin.