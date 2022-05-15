The Deadliest Countries For Journalists In 2022

Two more journalists have been killed in Mexico. , which as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, is the country has been named the deadliest for media professionals in 2022 to-date.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the media is reporting the Mexican death toll as eleven, Reporters Without Borders still counts the total as eight as deaths are verified before they appear in the count.

Statista's chart therefore reflects the latest figure by the source, in case the deaths of journalists in other countries have also not yet been verified and posted on the website.

The organization reports that a total of 27 journalists and media professionals have been killed this year because of their job, including seven journalists killed in Ukraine.

Additionally, Reporters Without Borders counted 62 journalists that have been imprisoned this year so far because of their profession.