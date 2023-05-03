New Wave Of Gaza-Israel Rocket Fire After Death Of Palestinian Hunger Striker

More rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza strip erupted Tuesday, following news of the death of Khader Adnan Mohammad Musa, a 45-year-old Palestinian prisoner who was a leader of the Islamic Jihad. He died after an 86-day hunger strike in Israeli jails, and is said to be the first Palestinian prisoner to die of a long term hunger strike.

At least three on the Israeli side have been injured after an initial barrage of 22 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel. Four of the projectiles were reported intercepted by anti-air defense systems. Israel has responded with tank fire, and further escalation in strikes on the strip is likely. Later into the evening, Israeli officials and media tallied over 30 rockets fired. Gaza militants are vowing further retaliation for their "martyr".

Palestinian Khader Adnan on hunger strike, via AFP

The "Joint Command of Resistance Groups", which makes up multiple militant factions operating in Gaza, has vowed more action to come, stating that the first wave of rockets was a "a first response".

Protests have broken out in the West Bank, including in the large town of Ramallah, putting already high tensions with Israeli military and police further on edge.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the death of Khader Adnan a "deliberate assassination". He had been arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank for alleged security-related crimes.

Shtayyeh blamed Israel for his death "by rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically and keeping him in his cell, despite the seriousness of his health condition," according to a statement.

Based on the latest description of the deteriorating situation in The Associated Press, things are teetering on the brink of a possible new outbreak of large-scale clashes between Palestinians and Israeli authorities, including in prisons where thousands of Palestinians are held, sometimes without charges:

Palestinians called for a general strike in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and protesters rushed to Israeli military checkpoints in the occupied territory, slinging stones at Israeli soldiers. Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at crowds gathered at the northern entrance to the West Bank city of Ramallah. Early Tuesday, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired another volley of rockets that landed in empty fields in Israel. Islamic Jihad said that its "fight continues and will not stop." Palestinian prisoners are overseen by Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultra-nationalist politician who has tightened restrictions on the Palestinian inmates, including shortening their shower time and closing prison bakeries. Ben-Gvir said Tuesday that prison officials must exhibit "zero-tolerance toward hunger strikes and unrest in security prisons" and ordered prisoners be confined to their cells.

International reports say Adnan had been arrested 12 times and spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons, with most of that time having been spent in administrative detention, meaning he was held without trial.

Israel has defended the controversial practice of raiding West Bank homes and then holding people without trial as necessary to root out dangerous militants who pose a threat to Israeli security.