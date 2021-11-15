Debris Cloud Threatens Space Station As Astronauts Take Shelter 

NYTimes' space reporter Joey Roulette reports astronauts and cosmonauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) dashed into their spacecrafts last night/early this morning to take shelter from debris clouds.

The source of that debris has yet been disclosed by the U.S. Space Command or NASA, but a statement released by Space Command said,

"We are aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted."

Two U.S. officials told CNN's national security respondent Kylie Atwood that they are "very concerned about a major Russian anti-satellite weapons test conducted over the weekend and the State Department is preparing to put out a statement on the matter today."

Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted Monday morning that astronauts and cosmonauts took shelter from debris in their respective spacecraft.

The @Space_Station crew is routinely performing operations according to the flight program.



The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit.



The incident comes days after a piece of debris from a Chinese weather satellite forced ISS crew to move the station out of orbit to prevent a collision.

*This is a developing story.