Debris Cloud Threatens Space Station As Astronauts Take Shelter 

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 15, 2021 - 12:11 PM

NYTimes' space reporter Joey Roulette reports astronauts and cosmonauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) dashed into their spacecrafts last night/early this morning to take shelter from debris clouds.  

The source of that debris has yet been disclosed by the U.S. Space Command or NASA, but a statement released by Space Command said,

"We are aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted." 

Two U.S. officials told CNN's national security respondent Kylie Atwood that they are "very concerned about a major Russian anti-satellite weapons test conducted over the weekend and the State Department is preparing to put out a statement on the matter today." 

Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted Monday morning that astronauts and cosmonauts took shelter from debris in their respective spacecraft. 

The incident comes days after a piece of debris from a Chinese weather satellite forced ISS crew to move the station out of orbit to prevent a collision. 

*This is a developing story. 

