DHS Intel Report Indicates Venezuela Emptying Prisons, Sending Violent Criminals To US Border

Since President Biden assumed office nearly two years ago, his 'open border' policies have allowed 4.9 million illegal aliens, or about the entire population of Ireland, to cross into the US.

America is facing a historic crisis at its southern border. White House officials could care less and have welcomed illegals (though not welcomed in white liberal elite towns, such as Martha's Vineyard).

US Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to visit the border while Democrats downplay the invasion of illegals.

The endless flow of illegal aliens has concerned the Department of Homeland Security detailed in an intelligence report received by the Border Patrol (obtained by Breitbart), which specifies the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro, is releasing violent criminals from jail and embedding them within migrant caravans headed to the US-Mexico border.

Here's more from Breitbart's story, citing the intelligence report:

The intelligence report warns agents the freed prisoners have been seen within migrant caravans traveling from Tapachula, Mexico toward the U.S.-Mexico border as recently as July. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boat lift in the 1980s. The report does not state whether the released prison inmates were traveling as a cohesive group but does state it was commonly shared knowledge among migrants traveling to the United States within a caravan in July that many of the Venezuelan migrants in the group were convicts and included hardened criminals. The report does not specify that the release of the convicts — understanding they would head to the United States — could be a purposeful geopolitical move specifically intended to impact US national security. Another information gap cited in the report acknowledges the unknown role the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), Venezuela's equivalent to the CIA, may have played in the deliberate releases. The source says the task of identifying Venezuelans who have criminal records in their home country is nearly impossible. Of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants surrendering along the U.S.-Mexico border daily, most, according to the source, are being released into the United States. Without effective diplomatic relations with Venezuela, the source says access to criminal databases in that country simply does not exist. The source says it is unknown how many have already been released into the interior of the United States to pursue asylum.

Most of these migrants come from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Venezuela, but growing numbers now come from all over the world. Many of these illegals cross the border with little skills and almost no personal wealth to better the US but act as a massive burden.

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) appears to have confirmed the report in a tweet:

🚨BREAKING🚨



DHS confirms that Venezuela empties prisons and sends violent criminals to our southern border.



President Trump warned us about this years ago. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) September 18, 2022

"What we are witnessing is the Third Worldization of the USA," Pat Buchanan recently opined.