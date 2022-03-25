Did Biden Slip & Tell 82nd Airborne They're About To Enter Ukraine War?

This certainly ranks as among the most potentially dangerous gaffes[?] we've ever seen from this president, given that tensions between NATO and Russia are on a knife's edge, and with officials on both sides trying everything possible to avoid direct conflict between nuclear armed superpowers...

The question that much of the internet is asking after this bizarre Friday moment while the president was in Poland not far from the Ukraine border is: Did Joe Biden just slip and inform 82nd Airborne troops that they're about to be sent to Ukraine?

BIDEN SLIPS AND TELLS 82nd AIRBORNE THEY’RE GOING TO UKRAINE?pic.twitter.com/lUiB8w2Ibk — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) March 25, 2022

"You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying 'I’m not leaving,'" he said while standing in the center of US troops in Poland.

The remarks came during his visit to a base in Jasionka (Rzeszów County) in Poland, in the country's southeast, which is a mere 60 miles from the Ukraine border. The 82nd Airborne Division was earlier deployed along NATO's eastern edge as a 'deterrent' of sorts in protection of NATO territory.

Biden had also said to the troops, "What's at stake (is) not just what we're doing here in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people and keep the massacre from continuing, but beyond that what's at stake is what are your kids and grandkids going to look like in terms of their freedom?"

He had also talked up such themes as "defending democracy" - while also meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda for a joint press conference at the base.

“We are the organizing principle for the rest of the world.”



President Joe Biden delivers remarks to US troops in Poland as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. pic.twitter.com/F1IxWmM8HV — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2022

The Associated Press detailed:

"The American military commitment in Poland was apparent as soon as Air Force One touched down, rolling past Patriot missile batteries. More hardware, including heavy trucks and other equipment painted with dark green and brown camouflage, was present at the airport. A nearby convention center serves as a base for the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division."

Biden tells the 82nd Airborne they're going to Ukraine:



"You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying 'I’m not leaving.'" pic.twitter.com/M2nu77yUw7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2022

But as for Biden telling the troops bluntly of Ukraine "you're going to see when you're there" and "some of you have been there..." - let's just hope this was another one of his famous gaffes, and not a pledge of what's to come.