(Dis)United Nations: Who Has (& Hasn't) Paid Their Dues?

The on-time payment period for UN member contributions ends at the end of February for any given year, but - as Statista's Katharina Buchholz shows in the chart below - many members habitually pay late.

As of June 22, 2022, less than half of the UN's budget of just more than $3 billion had come in, which is the equivalent of 107 countries having paid their dues. In 2021, 113 had paid by the end of May and one year previous to that, 101 - showing that despite many late payments, 2022 is just about an average year in this regard.

A prominent country that has not yet paid is the United States, causing a chunk of $693 million to be still missing from the UN's budget. In 2019, non-payment from the U.S. and other had caused the organization to almost run out of funds. Contributions from Brazil, China, Russia, Indonesia, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, among others, also remain unpaid in 2022.