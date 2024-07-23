print-icon
Dramatic Video Shows Houthi Kamikaze Boat Drone Blown Up By Container Ship Crew

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024 - 11:45 PM

Iran-backed Houthis have intensified their unmanned suicide surface drone attacks in the critical maritime chokepoint of the southern Red Sea. Dramatic footage shows the crew of a container ship successfully destroying a Houthi kamikaze boat drone with small-arms fire. 

The video surfaced overnight on X. There has been no official MSM confirmation of the video so far. Depending on the X user, the crew of the vessel, which is not named, is either Ukrainian or Russian.

"This video was making the rounds yesterday and seems to be a Houthi USV attacking a containership with the embarked security team opening fire," shipping expert Sal Mercogliano wrote on X. The ship's crew appeared to have successfully repelled the attack. 

The timing of the incident remains unknown. Additionally, the IMO ship identification number and the exact location of the incident have yet to be shared on X.

X user H I Sutton provides a detailed guide on the type of vessel the Houthis could use for drone boat attacks. 

Source: H I Sutton

Over the weekend, Israeli fighter jets pounded the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in Yemen. This was an unprecedented operation in response to a prior deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv launched from Yemen late last week. 

Houthis have released footage of other recent boat drone attacks in the critical maritime chokepoint. 

As previously noted, the continued disruptions in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have sparked a 'supply shock' in the global economy by sending container rates for certain shipping lanes sky-high. 

