Dubai's Emirates Airlines Bans Pagers & Walkie-Talkies For All Flights

Dubai's Emirates Airlines is the first major carrier outside of Lebanon to ban all passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights, citing the dangers of last month's exploding pagers and electronic devices attacks in Beirut.

"All passengers traveling to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage," the airline has announced in a statement on its website. It said this is part of enhanced security measures which will result in the confiscation of any prohibited items by Dubai Police.

Source: Emirates.com

The pager and walkie-talkie attacks, widely blamed on Israeli intelligence, were the result of the devices having been intercepted and manipulated during shipping. It's believed small bomb materials were placed inside them, and then detonated when a signal was sent simultaneously to thousands of the electronics.

The death toll from the September 17 and 18 attacks was at least 42 killed and over 3500 injured. At least 12 civilians were killed as a result of the operation meant to disrupt Hezbollah, including children.

One big concern in the aftermath was the possibility of booby-trapped pager and device proliferation outside the country. What if someone with one of the thousands of manipulated pagers got on a plane?

This appears to be the fear that Emirates is addressing. Other regional carriers could follow suit. Emirates is the largest airline in the Middle East.

It is one among many global airlines which have suspended flights in and out of Beirut, and currently flights to Iraq and Iran remain halted until Tuesday. Services to Jordan will resume on Sunday.

Israel has continued large-scale airstrikes on Beirut, not just focusing on the southern suburbs and Hezbollah strongholds, but in the past days hitting central Beirut as well.

Footage of a pager exploding in the pocket of a Hezbollah operative while shopping in Beirut if you haven’t seen it.



Reportedly dozens or even hundreds were injured in simultaneous pager explosions.



This is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/6njfnwodll — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 17, 2024

An airstrike has also this week destroyed the primary border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, at Masnaa. Displaced refugees have since been seen walking over the mountainous and rough terrain border crossing.