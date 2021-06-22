US Govt Seizes News Websites Across MidEast, Including Iran's PressTV

Via SouthFront.org,

The US Department of Justice has just seized a number of websites of Iranian, Palestinian, Yemeni, Iraqi news channels.

A national security source familiar with the situation tells Fox News, the U.S. Government has seized approximately three dozen Iranian based websites. Source says the websites were spreading disinformation, via @davidspunt — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 22, 2021

According to the reports, at the moment, the list of victims of U.S. ‘democratic move’ includes:

PressTV (Iran)

In what seems to be a coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian and regional television networks that claims the domains of the websites have been “seized by the United States Government.” pic.twitter.com/JloU56LvpL — Press TV (@PressTV) June 22, 2021

PalToday (Palestine)

Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

lol the feds seized Al Masiriah (Houthi media outlet) pic.twitter.com/0IOmjciPUR — Aram Shabanian (@AramShabanian) June 22, 2021

Al-Alam TV (Iran)

Nabaa TV

KafMedia (Iraq)

LuaLua TV

Today, we are once again facing the new round of application of the Overton window approach regarding freedom of speech.

Washington has consistently been moving towards this unprecedented step.

At first, disinformation campaigns, discrediting and blackmailing of independent media became the norm. Further, the persecution of journalists and editors became the common practice. Further, the Americans used to introduce personal and group sanctions, freezing ( in other words ‘stealing’) individual funds of undesirable persons. Further, there were arrests and even kidnappings of those who went beyond the American agenda. Realizing their impunity, the White House started to block the independent media and objectionable news agencies. The Big Techs, controlled by the White House, began to scour the information space from content that, according to Washington, could pose a threat to the promotion of the interests of the American elites.

Since the above measures did not bring the desirable results, the Americans decided to take the next step and completely block domains of its ‘ foes ‘.

This, as SouthFront concludes, is a signal to the whole world and an open declaration of US imperial dominance.

More practically, it's also a signal that the US-Iran deal talks are about to be a dismal failure and that this may be a great time to buy oil.