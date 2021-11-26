Ethiopia Warns US: Stop "Spreading False Info" About War

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

On Thursday, Ethiopia warned the US against "spreading false information" after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa warned of a potential terrorist attack in the city and urged Americans to leave.

Ethiopian government spokesman Kebede Desisa said there was no terror threat to the capital and accused the US of supporting the forces from the northern Tigray region, known as the Tigray’s People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Via AFP/Getty Images

Desisa said Ethiopia is not only fighting the TPLF, "but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West." He also rebuked Western media reports that said the TPLF is closing in on Addis Ababa as an attempt to create chaos in the city.

Since the war broke out last year, the US has sanctioned Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Eritrea and is threatening more action. Ethiopians regularly protest against Western intervention in the war. On November 7th, tens of thousands of Ethiopians marched in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and denounced the US.

The US claims to be neutral in the conflict, but a group of former US and other Western diplomats met with a TPLF official via Zoom on Sunday to express support for the group, and a video of the conference was obtained by investigative journalist Jeff Pearce.

As far as I can tell this bombshell report showing Western officials backing a TPLF military coup to overthrow Ethiopia’s democratically elected leader has been ignored by the mainstream media. https://t.co/5kY0PkG2Zp — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) November 25, 2021

During the meeting, the Western diplomats made clear they supported the ousting of Ahmed to make way for a "transitional government." The TPLF was the ruling political party in Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018.