NATO's tiny Baltic states have continued to be among the most hawkish within the alliance when it comes to 'confronting Russia' and making war plans.

One Lithuanian official is making headlines for saying that eventual NATO war with Russia is inevitable, and that Europe must begin preparing now. Andrius Kubilius, a former Lithuanian prime minister and the EU's new defense commissioner, has told Reuters that Europe must prepare to go to war with Russia withing the next six to eight years.

European Union’s first-ever Defense Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius. Image: Reimagining Europe

"Defense ministers and NATO generals agree that Vladimir Putin could be ready for confrontation with NATO and the EU in 6-8 years," Kubilius said in his capacity as the European Union’s first-ever Defense Commissioner.

"If we take these assessments seriously, then that is the time for us to properly prepare, and it is a short one. This means we have to take quick decisions, and ambitious decisions," he added.

Kubilius' appointment is seen as an indicator that the EU is getting more serious about war-spending as a bloc, though EU leadership has no decision-making capacity when it comes to NATO.

Apparently he's unconcerned with the dangers of nuclear-armed confrontation. Russia has said it would deploy nuclear weapons if its territory and population faces existential threat of annihilation.

Kubilius described further in his statement, "The European Union won’t have defense plans or military leadership, like NATO does — but the European Union has instruments to get larger financing, which NATO doesn’t."

He has called for a total investment of a gargantuan sum: 500 billion euros in the coming years in order to ramp-up the readiness of European militaries.

European Parliament has recently passed a largely symbolic resolution approving the Zelensky government's use of long-range weapons to attack insdie Russia.

The head of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has responded by saying "What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war using nuclear weapons."

Thinks looking bleak: A newly-created EU leadership position and the very first directive issued relates to future war with Russia...

Clearly peace is on the minds of few. The only way to avoid escalation leading to nuclear-armed showdown in the heart of Europe is the negotiating table, but both Moscow and Kiev have of late issued statements denying that they are even close to sitting down together to seek settlement or ceasefire.