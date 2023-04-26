EU Is In A "Warlike Mood", Warns Hungary's Foreign Minister

Via Remix News,

Hungary is calling for peace even as most European nations are pushing to escalate the war...

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. (MTI)

Europe is pushing for more war and taking measures to not only accelerate arms deliveries to Ukraine but also stamp out pro-peace voices in Europe, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Luxembourg on Monday.

“The EU is in a warlike mood, with the vast majority of member states wanting to supply Ukraine with more weapons for more money,” said Szijjártó.

“This atmosphere of war here also implies that the pro-peace advocates that continue to argue for peace continue to come under severe political and verbal attack, whether from countries present here or not,” he added.

Reporting on the Luxembourg meeting of European foreign ministers, he said that it had again started with “self-blame,” with many believing that the EU had still not done enough to support Ukraine.