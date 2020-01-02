Europe: Anti-Christian Attacks Reach All-Time High In 2019

Authored by Soeren Kern via The Gatestone Institute,

Anti-Christian hostility is sweeping across Western Europe, where, during 2019, Christian churches and symbols were deliberately attacked day after day.

Gatestone Institute reviewed thousands of newspaper reports, police blotters, parliamentary inquiries, social media posts and specialized blogs from Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain. The research shows (see appendices below) that roughly 3,000 Christian churches, schools, cemeteries and monuments were vandalized, looted or defaced in Europe during 2019 — which is on track to becoming a record year for anti-Christian sacrilege on the continent.

Violence against Christian sites is most widespread in France, where churches, schools, cemeteries and monuments are being vandalized, desecrated and burned at an average rate of three per day, according to government statistics. In Germany, attacks against Christian churches are occurring at an average rate of two per day, according to police blotters.

Attacks on Christian churches and symbols are also commonplace in Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and Spain. The attacks overwhelmingly involve Roman Catholic sites and symbols, although in Germany, Protestant churches are also being targeted.

The perpetrators of anti-Christian attacks — which include acts of arson, defecation, desecration, looting, mockery, profanation, Satanism, theft, urination and vandalism — are rarely caught. When they are, police and media often censor information about their identities and ethnic backgrounds. Many suspects are said to have mental disorders; as a result, many anti-Christian attacks are not categorized as hate crimes.

In France and Germany, the spike in anti-Christian attacks dovetails with the recent mass immigration from the Muslim world. The lack of official statistics on perpetrators and motives makes it impossible to know precisely how many attacks can be attributed to Muslim anti-Christianism or the jihadist cause.

In Spain, by contrast, attacks against churches and crosses are overwhelmingly carried out by anarchists, radical feminists and other far-left activists, who appear to be striving for Christianity to be permanently removed from the public square.

The motives behind the anti-Christian attacks, which are often met with public indifference, seem to fall into four broad categories:

Vandalism . Most attacks against Christian sites in Europe consist of acts of vandalism. These often lack explicit anti-Christian intent, but cross over into profanation and desecration when they target objects and symbols sacred to Christians. From a strictly legal perspective, such crimes are difficult to prosecute as hate crimes: according to the laws of most European countries, prosecutors must prove that the vandalism was specifically motivated by an animosity toward Christians or Christianity.

Theft . Many attacks have financial motives. In France, Germany and elsewhere, thieves have stolen church bells, sacred metal objects and even drain pipes, apparently with the aim of selling those items to scrap dealers. In Britain, nearly half of all churches on the National Historical List for England have been ransacked. Many of the crimes are being attributed to highly organized gangs which use drones, online maps and global positioning systems first to identify their targets through aerial footage and then plot their own escape routes. The plunder is dominated by thefts of metal, with entire roofs being removed from historic places of worship, according to the heritage agency, Historic England.

Politics . Some attacks, especially those against Roman Catholicism, which some radical feminists and radical secularists perceive to be a symbol of patriarchal power and authority, are political in nature. Such attacks include defacing churches and religious symbols with political graffiti, much of it anarchist or feminist in nature. In Geneva, Switzerland, for instance, the iconic International Monument to the Protestant Reformation, also known as the Reformation Wall, was vandalized with multi-colored paint forming a rainbow, a symbol of the LGBT groups.

Religion. Many attacks that appear to be religious or spiritual in nature reflect a deep-seated hostility toward Christianity. Such attacks include smearing feces on representations of Jesus Christ or statues of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Other attacks involve the defilement or theft of Communion wafers, which Roman Catholics believe are transformed into the real presence of Christ when consecrated. Some of these attacks may be the work of Satanists, who use the consecrated host in a ritual called the Black Mass. Such attacks, especially on the essence of Roman Catholic beliefs, appear to be aimed at intimidating or harassing Catholics or preventing them from practicing their faith. These attacks, which do meet the definition of hate crimes, pose a direct threat to the freedom of religion in Europe, but prosecutions are rare.

Writing for the Spanish newspaper ABC, Juan Pedro Quiñonero, its Paris correspondent for more than 35 years, explained:

"The desecrations have an evident anti-Christian character. Drunk with fierce hatred, the vandals want to give their actions a clear anti-religious dimension. In recent months, anti-Semitic gangs have desecrated Jewish cemeteries, 'signing' their actions with swastikas. In the case of the desecration of Catholic churches, vandalism is not 'signed.' It speaks for itself: heinous mockeries of the figure of Christ on the cross and the desecration of high altars."

European media outlets, which often amplify attacks on Muslims, have tended to downplay malicious acts against Christians. The issue of anti-Christian vandalism was rarely reported by the European media until February 2019, when vandals attacked nine churches within the space of two weeks. The issue made headlines again in April 2019, when a suspicious fire gutted the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Since then, however, the European media are once again shrouding facts in silence.

The French newspaper Le Monde has disputed the government's use of the term "anti-Christian acts" and warned politicians not to "instrumentalize" the issue:

"More than a thousand acts a year, an average of three per day: the number is high, but what does it cover? Can we really speak of 'profanations' — a strong term — which implies an attack on the sacredness of a place of worship? "Ideological motivations are in the minority: it is mainly about thefts and vandalism. The perpetrators often are minors."

Annie Genevard, a French MP for the center-right Republicans party, has called for a parliamentary investigation in order better to understand the nature and motivations of anti-Christian attacks. In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, she said:

"Recently, two terribly serious acts of vandalism were committed in symbolic places and shocked me greatly. A few days ago, the fire in the Church of Saint Sulpice, a church that houses remarkable works: there is nearly a million euros of damage and works are irretrievably lost! And some time ago, vandals broke into the Basilica of Saint Denis and damaged stained-glass windows and the organ. Saint Denis it is not only a place of Christian worship, it is the necropolis of the kings of France! It is a meeting place between our national history and our Christian roots. That one dares to attack this monument is really shocking not only for Christians but for many citizens, whatever their convictions. When an anti-Christian act is committed, we turn our backs on the history of France, which has an intimate connection with the Christian religion. "To attack a Christian tomb or a church, whatever the motivation of the author, is a way to attack one part of our collective identity, because Christianity and its monuments have shaped our culture, our history and our landscapes. Seeking to destroy or damage Christian buildings is a way of 'wiping the slate clean' of the past. In an era where the most absolute cultural relativism reigns, it is all the more serious that some of our oldest and most valuable landmarks are endangered. A civilization that would deny and turn away from its past would be a civilization that would be lost. I think this is worrying, and there is a need for a strong political response."

In an interview with the Italian magazine Il Timone, the Bishop of Fréjus-Toulon, Dominique Rey, said that the attacks against churches in Europe are taking place within the context of a European society marked by secularism, nihilism, hedonism, cultural and moral relativism, consumerism, and the widespread loss of the sense of the sacred. He noted:

"In the past, even those who said they were non-Christian lived in a cultural context marked by Christianity.... roots that have been abandoned by our culture and by our societies. Once the Christian roots, which were the common denominator, were removed, people turned to communitarianism, which led to a social fragmentation that is leading to a break. To find a common base of values and points of reference, Europe must restore centrality to its Christian roots.... "There is an evolution of acts of profanation against monuments, but also against the Catholic faith itself. In the past, even if one was not a Christian, the expression of the sacred was respected. We are facing a serious threat to the expression of religious freedom. Secularism must not be a rejection of the religious, but a principle of neutrality that gives everyone the freedom to express his faith. "We are witnessing the convergence of laicism — conceived as secularism, which relegates the faithful only to the private sphere and where every religious denomination is banal or stigmatized — with the overwhelming emergence of Islam, which attacks the infidels and those who reject the Koran. On one hand, we are mocked by the media ... and on the other, there is the strengthening of Islamic fundamentalism. These are two joint realities."

The French political analyst Jérôme Fourquet, in his book — French Archipelago: Birth of a Multiple and Divided Nation — shows how the de-Christianization of France is taking place within the context of mass migration from the Muslim world. He provides extensive statistical data — for instance, that less than 5% of French people regularly attend Mass on Sundays — to show that France's detachment from Christianity is so far-reaching that the country now is effectively "post-Christian." He writes:

"There is a growing de-Christianization, which is leading to the 'terminal phase' of the Catholic religion.... For hundreds of years the Catholic religion profoundly structured the collective conscience of French society. Today this society is the shadow of what it once was. A great civilizational change is underway."

Appendix I: Attacks on Christian Churches and Symbols in Europe in 2019

Gatestone Institute reviewed thousands of newspaper reports, police blotters, parliamentary inquiries, social media posts and specialized blogs from Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain. The research found that approximately 3,000 Christian churches, schools, cemeteries and monuments were vandalized, burned, looted or defaced in Europe during 2019 — at more than five a day, a record year for anti-Christian hostility on the continent.

Suspicious Fires at Churches in Europe in 2019:

Attacks on Christian Historical Sites in Europe in 2019:

December 5. Valdecilla, Spain . Vandals destroyed a 16th century stone cross at the Church of Solares-Valdecilla. A 14-year-old vandal broke his leg when part of the stone fell on him.

. Vandals destroyed a 16th century stone cross at the Church of Solares-Valdecilla. A 14-year-old vandal broke his leg when part of the stone fell on him. November 4. Oloron-Sainte-Marie, France . Thieves rammed a car into the doors of the Cathedral of Oloron-Sainte-Marie, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and stole silverware, a monstrance, a chalice and liturgical garments from the 16th century. Mayor Hervé Lucbéreilh said: "It is a considerable loss. Some pieces are unique, like the monstrance of Saint Grat, and no insurance will replace them. The thieves were obviously connoisseurs...they only stole the most precious items which dated from the 16th century. Beyond the market value, the inhabitants find themselves amputated of part of their history and their heritage."

. Thieves rammed a car into the doors of the Cathedral of Oloron-Sainte-Marie, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and stole silverware, a monstrance, a chalice and liturgical garments from the 16th century. Mayor Hervé Lucbéreilh said: "It is a considerable loss. Some pieces are unique, like the monstrance of Saint Grat, and no insurance will replace them. The thieves were obviously connoisseurs...they only stole the most precious items which dated from the 16th century. Beyond the market value, the inhabitants find themselves amputated of part of their history and their heritage." October 16. Bois-de-Céné, France . Three teenagers were arrested for stealing relics from the Church of Bois-de-Céné, a national historical monument which dates to the 14th century.

. Three teenagers were arrested for stealing relics from the Church of Bois-de-Céné, a national historical monument which dates to the 14th century. September 9. Seville, Spain . Vandals destroyed the historic Cross of the Inquisition at the City Hall. Mayor Juan Espadas condemned the "absolutely inexplicable vandal destruction" of a the "jewel" of Seville's heritage.

. Vandals destroyed the historic Cross of the Inquisition at the City Hall. Mayor Juan Espadas condemned the "absolutely inexplicable vandal destruction" of a the "jewel" of Seville's heritage. August 19. Brue-Auriac, France . Thieves stole an 85-kg (187-pound) bronze church bell from a Romanesque chapel. Mayor André Rousselet said that he believed that the bell was melted, and the metal was sold, possibly yielding up to €500 ($560) for the thief.

. Thieves stole an 85-kg (187-pound) bronze church bell from a Romanesque chapel. Mayor André Rousselet said that he believed that the bell was melted, and the metal was sold, possibly yielding up to €500 ($560) for the thief. July 19. Ginasservis, France . Thieves stole two bells from two chapels in the village. The 80-kg bell of the Chapelle Saint-Damase dates from 1867; the 53-kg bell of the Chapelle des Pénitents dates from 1737. The latter chapel is classified as a national historic monument. Mayor Hervé Philibert said that the bells were carefully removed and that nothing was broken. He said that he believes that the purpose of the theft is "resale to a collector."

. Thieves stole two bells from two chapels in the village. The 80-kg bell of the Chapelle Saint-Damase dates from 1867; the 53-kg bell of the Chapelle des Pénitents dates from 1737. The latter chapel is classified as a national historic monument. Mayor Hervé Philibert said that the bells were carefully removed and that nothing was broken. He said that he believes that the purpose of the theft is "resale to a collector." February 27. Hochheim, Germany . Vandals ransacked the St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, an iconic landmark built in 1730. In January 2016, the church was set on fire by an arsonist, causing more than half-a-million-euros in damage.

. Vandals ransacked the St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, an iconic landmark built in 1730. In January 2016, the church was set on fire by an arsonist, causing more than half-a-million-euros in damage. February 26. Hanover, Germany . A burglar smashed the windows of the Kreuzkirche, a medieval church consecrated in 1333.

. A burglar smashed the windows of the Kreuzkirche, a medieval church consecrated in 1333. February 23. Dublin, Ireland . A 36-year-old Dublin man, Brian Bridgeman desecrated several mummies at St. Michan's, a church that dates to 1095. He opened crypts in the church's vaults and twisted the head of a nun who had lived 400 years ago. He also decapitated an 800-year-old crusader and removed his head from the site. The skull was later found by police and returned to the church. Bridgeman, who was identified on CCTV and admitted guilt, was sentenced to 28 months in prison. "It's a sad day for the church and a sad day for humanity that someone would do such a thing," said Archdeacon David Pierpoint.

. A 36-year-old Dublin man, Brian Bridgeman desecrated several mummies at St. Michan's, a church that dates to 1095. He opened crypts in the church's vaults and twisted the head of a nun who had lived 400 years ago. He also decapitated an 800-year-old crusader and removed his head from the site. The skull was later found by police and returned to the church. Bridgeman, who was identified on CCTV and admitted guilt, was sentenced to 28 months in prison. "It's a sad day for the church and a sad day for humanity that someone would do such a thing," said Archdeacon David Pierpoint. February 5. Lavaur, France . Two teenagers desecrated the Cathedral of St. Alain, which dates to the 13th century. They then set fire to a nativity scene that was still in place from the Christmas holidays. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the cathedral, which had just undergone a five-year, multi-million-euro renovation. The teenagers were identified through CCTV footage.

. Two teenagers desecrated the Cathedral of St. Alain, which dates to the 13th century. They then set fire to a nativity scene that was still in place from the Christmas holidays. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the cathedral, which had just undergone a five-year, multi-million-euro renovation. The teenagers were identified through CCTV footage. January 18. Minden, Germany . Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of St. Simeon's Lutheran Church, which was consecrated in 1214. In November 2018, the church was defaced with graffiti; in March 2017, vandals smashed a 19th century stained-glass window.

. Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of St. Simeon's Lutheran Church, which was consecrated in 1214. In November 2018, the church was defaced with graffiti; in March 2017, vandals smashed a 19th century stained-glass window. January 10. Ripley, England: Thieves stole the lead roof of All Saints Church, which dates to 1390. During the course of the theft the thieves caused extensive damage to the stone parapet on the roof. The damage was estimated at tens of thousands of pounds.

Desecrations of Cemeteries in Europe in 2019:

December 23. Villeroux, Belgium . More than a dozen graves at a local cemetery were desecrated. Gravestones were knocked over and crosses were smashed.

. More than a dozen graves at a local cemetery were desecrated. Gravestones were knocked over and crosses were smashed. December 14. Aron, France . Vandals desecrated 30 graves at a local cemetery. They smashed crosses, stole marble plates as well as a statue of Jesus Christ.

. Vandals desecrated 30 graves at a local cemetery. They smashed crosses, stole marble plates as well as a statue of Jesus Christ. November 30. Saint-Priest-la-Prugne, France . A local cemetery was ransacked.

. A local cemetery was ransacked. November 24. Buré, France . A local cemetery was desecrated. Gravestones were knocked over and crosses were smashed.

. A local cemetery was desecrated. Gravestones were knocked over and crosses were smashed. October 27. Zabrze Helence, Poland . A total of 29 tombstones and 22 crosses were destroyed at the cemetery of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of the Church.

. A total of 29 tombstones and 22 crosses were destroyed at the cemetery of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of the Church. August 30. Vals-près-le-Puy, France . Tombstones were overturned in three different cemeteries in the town. Police said the attacks were not religiously motivated.

. Tombstones were overturned in three different cemeteries in the town. Police said the attacks were not religiously motivated. July 21. North Jutland, Denmark . A 45-year-old man spray-painted the number '666' on 87 gravestones at Hadsund Cemetery.

. A 45-year-old man spray-painted the number '666' on 87 gravestones at Hadsund Cemetery. June 20. Evesham, England . Vandals defaced tombstones at St. Andrews Parish Church Cemetery with satanic graffiti. On June 16, vandals desecrated more than 100 graves at the same cemetery.

. Vandals defaced tombstones at St. Andrews Parish Church Cemetery with satanic graffiti. On June 16, vandals desecrated more than 100 graves at the same cemetery. February 14, Madrid, Spain . Gravestones were defaced at the cemetery of the Almudena Cathedral.

. Gravestones were defaced at the cemetery of the Almudena Cathedral. February 6. Kamień Krajeński, Poland. Vandals ransacked a local cemetery. Tombstones were destroyed, crosses were knocked down and a statue of Jesus was destroyed.

Urination, Defecation and Exhibitionism at Christian Sites in Europe in 2019:

November 20. Tarbes, France . Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint-Jean. They broke open the doors, smashed statues and burned hymn books. They also urinated and defecated on the church floors and used Bibles and hymn books as toilet paper.

. Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint-Jean. They broke open the doors, smashed statues and burned hymn books. They also urinated and defecated on the church floors and used Bibles and hymn books as toilet paper. October 27. Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre, France . Five teenagers vandalized a local church. They urinated on confessionals and holy water fonts and set fire to alter cloths and hymn books.

. Five teenagers vandalized a local church. They urinated on confessionals and holy water fonts and set fire to alter cloths and hymn books. August 28. Montefiascone, Italy . The Church of the Madonna dell'Arco was equipped with security cameras after vandals left excrement, vomit, condoms, cigarettes and beer cans scattered throughout the building. The church, which dates to 1796, has also been spray-painted with Satanist graffiti.

. The Church of the Madonna dell'Arco was equipped with security cameras after vandals left excrement, vomit, condoms, cigarettes and beer cans scattered throughout the building. The church, which dates to 1796, has also been spray-painted with Satanist graffiti. August 25. Argenthal, Germany . An exhibitionist exposed himself to worshippers at a Catholic Mass.

. An exhibitionist exposed himself to worshippers at a Catholic Mass. August 20. Giovo, Italy . The doors of the Church of Santa Maria Assunta di Verla were smeared with excrement.

. The doors of the Church of Santa Maria Assunta di Verla were smeared with excrement. August 1. Crebio, Italy . The Church of Sant Antonio was desecrated with excrement that was smeared on the doors, walls and holy water fonts.

. The Church of Sant Antonio was desecrated with excrement that was smeared on the doors, walls and holy water fonts. July 26. Jaén, Spain . An 18-year-old man defecated in front of the altar of the Roman Catholic Santuario de la Fuensanta de Villanueva and then smeared his feces on a statue of Jesus Christ. The act was captured on CCTV.

. An 18-year-old man defecated in front of the altar of the Roman Catholic Santuario de la Fuensanta de Villanueva and then smeared his feces on a statue of Jesus Christ. The act was captured on CCTV. May 31. Lahntal-Caldern, Germany . Vandals broke into the Nikolaikirche, a Lutheran church, set fire to a Bible and a hymnal and left a pile of feces at the entranceway.

. Vandals broke into the Nikolaikirche, a Lutheran church, set fire to a Bible and a hymnal and left a pile of feces at the entranceway. May 17. Großholbach, Germany . Vandals ransacked the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, burned a Jesus statue and urinated on the pews. "This hurts," said Mayor Michael Kohlhass. "These are values ​​that have simply been trampled upon."

. Vandals ransacked the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, burned a Jesus statue and urinated on the pews. "This hurts," said Mayor Michael Kohlhass. "These are values ​​that have simply been trampled upon." February 5. Nîmes, France. Vandals broke into the Notre Dame des Enfants church, forced open the tabernacle which houses the Eucharist, scattered consecrated hosts and spread excrement on the walls and inside and outside the church.

Anarcho-Feminist-Satanist and Politically-Motivated Attacks on Churches in Europe in 2019:

December 5. Munich, Germany . Four churches in the Munich area were defaced with political graffiti.

. Four churches in the Munich area were defaced with political graffiti. November 27. Mordelles, France . The Church of Saint-Pierre was defaced with anarchist graffiti.

. The Church of Saint-Pierre was defaced with anarchist graffiti. November 26. Rennes, France . November 26. Vandals defaced the Church of Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle with Satanist graffiti.

. November 26. Vandals defaced the Church of Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle with Satanist graffiti. November 13. Segovia, Spain . November 13. The Church of San Agustín, which dates to the 16th century, was spray-painted with anarchist graffiti. An "anti-fascist" group called Yesca claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

. November 13. The Church of San Agustín, which dates to the 16th century, was spray-painted with anarchist graffiti. An "anti-fascist" group called Yesca claimed responsibility for the vandalism. August 18. Singen , Germany. Vandals spray-painted Herz-Jesu Catholic Church with the number, "666."

, Germany. Vandals spray-painted Herz-Jesu Catholic Church with the number, "666." June 19. London, England . Vandals lit fires outside the doors of four churches in east London. At each church, occult symbols and messages including pentagrams, spirals, the number 666 and the word "hell" were etched into the doors.

. Vandals lit fires outside the doors of four churches in east London. At each church, occult symbols and messages including pentagrams, spirals, the number 666 and the word "hell" were etched into the doors. March 8. Madrid, Spain . The Church of Santa Mónica in Rivas Vaciamadrid was spray-painted with anti-Catholic and radical feminist graffiti to mark International Women's Day.

. The Church of Santa Mónica in Rivas Vaciamadrid was spray-painted with anti-Catholic and radical feminist graffiti to mark International Women's Day. March 8. Logroño, Spain . The Cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda was defaced with feminist propaganda.

. The Cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda was defaced with feminist propaganda. March 8. Seville, Spain . The Church of San Roque was defaced with anarcho-feminist graffiti.

. The Church of San Roque was defaced with anarcho-feminist graffiti. March 8. Valladolid, Spain . Radical feminists broke into the archbishopric of Valladolid.

. Radical feminists broke into the archbishopric of Valladolid. March 5. Reichstett, France . Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of a Catholic church and painted "666" and "Satan" on the church walls.

. Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of a Catholic church and painted "666" and "Satan" on the church walls. March 4. Alicante, Spain . Satanists performed an occultist ceremony in front of an evangelical church. They then defaced the entrance to the church with Satanist graffiti.

. Satanists performed an occultist ceremony in front of an evangelical church. They then defaced the entrance to the church with Satanist graffiti. February 22. Katowice, Poland . Four local chapels and churches were defaced with Satanist graffiti.

. Four local chapels and churches were defaced with Satanist graffiti. January 31. Vendôme, France . Thieves broke into the Church of Madeleine and stole a wooden tabernacle containing a ciborium and consecrated hosts. "The consecrated hosts are sometimes used during black magic rituals," said Father Pierre Cabarat. "This theft is a profanation, an assault on the Christian community."

. Thieves broke into the Church of Madeleine and stole a wooden tabernacle containing a ciborium and consecrated hosts. "The consecrated hosts are sometimes used during black magic rituals," said Father Pierre Cabarat. "This theft is a profanation, an assault on the Christian community." January 16. Córdoba, Spain. The Santa Victoria de Córdoba Roman Catholic school was defaced with anarchist graffiti.

Attacks on Nativity Scenes in Europe in 2019:

December 25. Ourense, Spain . A municipal nativity scene was damaged and a statue of the Christ Child was stolen. The same nativity scene was damaged on December 21.

. A municipal nativity scene was damaged and a statue of the Christ Child was stolen. The same nativity scene was damaged on December 21. December 19. Dijon, France . A nativity scene at the Church of Notre-Dame was destroyed.

. A nativity scene at the Church of Notre-Dame was destroyed. December 18. Saint-Éloy-les-Mines, France . A municipal nativity scene was damaged. Mayor Marie-Thérèse Sikora said: "We are still a Judeo-Christian country. It is deplorable to attack a crib and decorations. We do this for the children, but this morning, they were devastated in front of the crib."

. A municipal nativity scene was damaged. Mayor Marie-Thérèse Sikora said: "We are still a Judeo-Christian country. It is deplorable to attack a crib and decorations. We do this for the children, but this morning, they were devastated in front of the crib." December 17. Torrelavega, Spain . Vandals a municipal nativity scene was ransacked and a statue of the Christ Child was decapitated.

. Vandals a municipal nativity scene was ransacked and a statue of the Christ Child was decapitated. December 16, Tárrega, Spain . Town councilors representing the far-left parties ERC and CUP dismantled the municipal nativity scene in order to "preserve the secular character" of the municipality.

. Town councilors representing the far-left parties ERC and CUP dismantled the municipal nativity scene in order to "preserve the secular character" of the municipality. November 26, Vienna, Austria . A statue of the Christ Child was stolen twice from a nativity scene at a Christmas market in the Simmering district.

. A statue of the Christ Child was stolen twice from a nativity scene at a Christmas market in the Simmering district. January 1. Valencia, Spain. An historic nativity scene in Callosa de Segura was destroyed.

Islam-related Attacks on Christians and Christian Sites in Europe in 2019:

December 6. Bandol, France . Vandals defaced with spray paint a memorial to Franco-Armenian friendship. The graffiti included the word "Turk." In a statement, the city said: "The mayor and the elected officials condemn with the utmost firmness this act which stains the memory of Armenians. Armenia was the victim of an atrocious genocide which resulted in more than a million victims between 1915 and 1916. France recognized this genocide in 2001."

. Vandals defaced with spray paint a memorial to Franco-Armenian friendship. The graffiti included the word "Turk." In a statement, the city said: "The mayor and the elected officials condemn with the utmost firmness this act which stains the memory of Armenians. Armenia was the victim of an atrocious genocide which resulted in more than a million victims between 1915 and 1916. France recognized this genocide in 2001." November 30. Marienthal, France . A 23-year-old man who claimed to be wearing a suicide vest ransacked a chapel adjacent to the Convent of Carmel of the Sacred Heart. Sister Donata, prioress of Carmel, explained: "A young man came to see us. He was calm. He asked to go to the chapel to pray, and there, at one point, madness took him. He started to ransack everything. He knocked over the crucifix and the statue of the Sacred Heart, which he damaged. He knocked down the candlesticks as well as the stalls. He chipped the altar. He attacked everything. Never has such a thing happened here." The Strasbourg public prosecutor's office requested a psychiatric assessment of the man, whose identity has not been made public.

. A 23-year-old man who claimed to be wearing a suicide vest ransacked a chapel adjacent to the Convent of Carmel of the Sacred Heart. Sister Donata, prioress of Carmel, explained: "A young man came to see us. He was calm. He asked to go to the chapel to pray, and there, at one point, madness took him. He started to ransack everything. He knocked over the crucifix and the statue of the Sacred Heart, which he damaged. He knocked down the candlesticks as well as the stalls. He chipped the altar. He attacked everything. Never has such a thing happened here." The Strasbourg public prosecutor's office requested a psychiatric assessment of the man, whose identity has not been made public. November 27. Trondheim, Norway . Four Muslim men threatened to kill a Christian street preacher unless he converted to Islam.

. Four Muslim men threatened to kill a Christian street preacher unless he converted to Islam. September 6. Marseille, France . A teenager armed with a knife entered the La Pauline elementary school, stabbed the canteen manager, and shouted, "I am a Muslim. Today I am going to kill all Christians. 'Allahu Akbar!'" (Allah is greater [than your God!]).

. A teenager armed with a knife entered the La Pauline elementary school, stabbed the canteen manager, and shouted, "I am a Muslim. Today I am going to kill all Christians. 'Allahu Akbar!'" (Allah is greater [than your God!]). June 19. Graz, Austria . A 45-year-old Iraqi man set fire to four churches in the city.

. A 45-year-old Iraqi man set fire to four churches in the city. May 5. Toulouse, France . The Notre Dame du Taur church was defaced with the words, "Allahu Akbar!" ("Allah is greater [than your God]!")

. The Notre Dame du Taur church was defaced with the words, "Allahu Akbar!" ("Allah is greater [than your God]!") April 21. Rome, Italy . A Moroccan man stabbed a Georgian man for wearing a crucifix. "Italian Catholic Sh*t," the Moroccan shouted as he tried to cut the man's throat. The incident took place near Termini Station, the main railway station in Rome.

. A Moroccan man stabbed a Georgian man for wearing a crucifix. "Italian Catholic Sh*t," the Moroccan shouted as he tried to cut the man's throat. The incident took place near Termini Station, the main railway station in Rome. April 17. Seville, Spain . A 23-year-old Moroccan jihadi plotted to attack Holy Week processions.

. A 23-year-old Moroccan jihadi plotted to attack Holy Week processions. April 1. Hendaye, France. Three Lebanese teenagers vandalized St. Vincent's nursery school. They ransacked eight classrooms, destroyed computers and covered the walls and floors with paint.

Appendix 2: Country-by-Country Attacks on Christian Churches and Symbols in Europe in 2019

1. France

The French government recorded 1,063 anti-Christian attacks in 2018, compared to 1,038 such attacks in 2017 and 949 in 2016. Overall, the number of attacks surged by 245% between 2008 and 2016, according to the Interior Ministry, which noted that attacks on Christian sites account for approximately 90% of all attacks on places of worship in France.

The trend shows no signs of abating. There were more than 1,000 anti-Christian attacks in France during 2019, according to data compiled by Daniel Hamiche, Editor-in-Chief of the blog, Observatory of Christianophobia. Hamiche has been an indefatigable chronicler of the destruction of Christian heritage in France. Gatestone Institute also consulted hundreds of national and local newspapers, as well as dozens of blogs, specialized websites and police blotters. Following are a few examples of anti-Christian attacks in 2019:

Billy-sous-Mangiennes , December 20. Vandals destroyed the stained-glass windows at the Church of Saint-Loup.

, December 20. Vandals destroyed the stained-glass windows at the Church of Saint-Loup. Aire-sur-l'Adour , December 19. A man set fire to an altar at the Cathedral of Saint-Jean-Baptiste d'Aire.

, December 19. A man set fire to an altar at the Cathedral of Saint-Jean-Baptiste d'Aire. Amiens , December 16. Vandals destroyed a statue of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes at the Amiens Cathedral.

, December 16. Vandals destroyed a statue of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes at the Amiens Cathedral. La Douze , December 11. Thieves stole copper pipes from the Church of Saint-Pierre-ès-Liens, a Gothic church dating to the 14th century.

, December 11. Thieves stole copper pipes from the Church of Saint-Pierre-ès-Liens, a Gothic church dating to the 14th century. Châtillon-sur-Seine , December 4. Thieves broke into the Church of Saint-Nicolas.

, December 4. Thieves broke into the Church of Saint-Nicolas. Rennes , November 24. Thieves broke into two churches on the same night: offering boxes were stolen at the Church of Notre-Dame-en-Saint-Melaine and the Basilica of Saint-Sauveur.

, November 24. Thieves broke into two churches on the same night: offering boxes were stolen at the Church of Notre-Dame-en-Saint-Melaine and the Basilica of Saint-Sauveur. Avolsheim , November 23. Vandals defaced the grotto of the Church of Dompeter, one of the oldest churches in Alsace.

, November 23. Vandals defaced the grotto of the Church of Dompeter, one of the oldest churches in Alsace. Porto-Vecchio , November 21. Vandals desecrated an open-air oratory at the Church of San Ciprianu.

, November 21. Vandals desecrated an open-air oratory at the Church of San Ciprianu. Tournissan , November 16. Thieves ransacked the Church of Saint-Adrien. They then covered the site with bleach, apparently in an effort to erase traces of DNA.

, November 16. Thieves ransacked the Church of Saint-Adrien. They then covered the site with bleach, apparently in an effort to erase traces of DNA. Marseille , November 9. Vandals defaced the Red Cross Mission Cross adjacent to the Church of Saint-Patrice. The cross was defaced a total of six times in 2019.

, November 9. Vandals defaced the Red Cross Mission Cross adjacent to the Church of Saint-Patrice. The cross was defaced a total of six times in 2019. Tonnay-Charente , November 9. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Etienne. Crosses were overturned, the tabernacle was broken, the hosts were scattered on the ground and the lunette containing a host for worship was stolen.

, November 9. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Etienne. Crosses were overturned, the tabernacle was broken, the hosts were scattered on the ground and the lunette containing a host for worship was stolen. Carentan-les-Marais , November 5. Vandals broke into the Church of Notre-Dame de Carentan. The same church was vandalized in July 2019.

, November 5. Vandals broke into the Church of Notre-Dame de Carentan. The same church was vandalized in July 2019. Clermont-Ferrand , October 21. Three teenagers ransacked the Church of Notre-Dame de Prospérité de Montferrand.

, October 21. Three teenagers ransacked the Church of Notre-Dame de Prospérité de Montferrand. Renazé , October 14. Thieves broke into the Church of Renazé and stole the tabernacle, which stores the consecrated hosts.

, October 14. Thieves broke into the Church of Renazé and stole the tabernacle, which stores the consecrated hosts. Veynes , September 13. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Sauveur and stole the ciborium, a chalice used to hold consecrated communion wafers.

, September 13. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Sauveur and stole the ciborium, a chalice used to hold consecrated communion wafers. Saint-Christol-de-Rodières , September 7. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint Christophe and stole the ciborium.

, September 7. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint Christophe and stole the ciborium. Les Houches , August 24. Vandals broke into the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church and overturned pews, broke windows, destroyed a confessional booth and spray-painted anti-religious insults on the walls.

, August 24. Vandals broke into the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church and overturned pews, broke windows, destroyed a confessional booth and spray-painted anti-religious insults on the walls. Clermont , August 14. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Samson. Hosts were scattered and stolen, and the ciborium which contained them was also stolen.

, August 14. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint-Samson. Hosts were scattered and stolen, and the ciborium which contained them was also stolen. Compiègne , August 10. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint Éloi and stole the ciborium and other liturgical items.

, August 10. Vandals desecrated the Church of Saint Éloi and stole the ciborium and other liturgical items. Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie , July 17. A 44-year-old man was arrested for vandalizing several churches in the area. He decapitated religious statues, including one of Jesus, smashed stained-glass windows and destroyed paintings. Police discarded an "anti-Christian motif" because the man "operated alone, on impulse and without any real organization."

, July 17. A 44-year-old man was arrested for vandalizing several churches in the area. He decapitated religious statues, including one of Jesus, smashed stained-glass windows and destroyed paintings. Police discarded an "anti-Christian motif" because the man "operated alone, on impulse and without any real organization." Bois de Cené , April 4. Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint-Etienne.

, April 4. Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint-Etienne. Uffholtz , March 30. Vandals destroyed a crucifix.

, March 30. Vandals destroyed a crucifix. Péronne , March 27. A 40-year-old man was arrested for stealing at least 30 objects from the Church of Saint Jean Baptiste.

, March 27. A 40-year-old man was arrested for stealing at least 30 objects from the Church of Saint Jean Baptiste. Strasbourg , March 11. Vandals ransacked the Catholic Church of St. Louis de la Robertsau.

, March 11. Vandals ransacked the Catholic Church of St. Louis de la Robertsau. Angoulême , March 9. Vandals ransacked the Hope & Life Evangelical Church and caused more than €10,000 ($11,000) in damage. The vandalism was aimed at "defiling, destroying and preventing worship services from taking place," according to Pastor Joseph Miall.

, March 9. Vandals ransacked the Hope & Life Evangelical Church and caused more than €10,000 ($11,000) in damage. The vandalism was aimed at "defiling, destroying and preventing worship services from taking place," according to Pastor Joseph Miall. Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie , February 25. Vandals ransacked two churches: The Church of Saint-Gilles and the Church of Saint-Croix. They overturned statues and smashed stained-glass windows.

, February 25. Vandals ransacked two churches: The Church of Saint-Gilles and the Church of Saint-Croix. They overturned statues and smashed stained-glass windows. Maisons-Laffitte , February 10. Vandals ransacked the Saint Nicolas church.

, February 10. Vandals ransacked the Saint Nicolas church. Dijon , February 9. Vandals desecrated the Notre Dame church and stole the consecrated hosts.

, February 9. Vandals desecrated the Notre Dame church and stole the consecrated hosts. Houilles , February 4. Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint Nicolas and destroyed a statue dating to the 19th century. It was the third attack at the church in ten days.

, February 4. Vandals ransacked the Church of Saint Nicolas and destroyed a statue dating to the 19th century. It was the third attack at the church in ten days. Lusignan, February 3. Thieves broke into the Chapel of St. Anne, forced open the tabernacle and stole the ciborium. The consecrated hosts were strewn across the floor.

2. Germany

3. Ireland

Dublin , November 11. Vandals desecrated the Star of the Sea Carmelite Nuns monastery in Malahide. They broke into the monastery in broad daylight, spray-painted a chapel with graffiti and shouted offensive slurs against the nuns.

, November 11. Vandals desecrated the Star of the Sea Carmelite Nuns monastery in Malahide. They broke into the monastery in broad daylight, spray-painted a chapel with graffiti and shouted offensive slurs against the nuns. Longford , August 1. Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of St. Michael's, the oldest serving Catholic church building in the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise. This was the second attack on the church in two years.

, August 1. Vandals smashed the stained-glass windows of St. Michael's, the oldest serving Catholic church building in the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise. This was the second attack on the church in two years. Clonmel , July 30. The Holy Year Cross, a Catholic holy site in Tipperary, was spray-painted with swastikas days before an annual pilgrimage. This is not the first time the site was attacked in the days running up to the annual pilgrimage; in 2011 someone vandalized the altar and burned statues.

, July 30. The Holy Year Cross, a Catholic holy site in Tipperary, was spray-painted with swastikas days before an annual pilgrimage. This is not the first time the site was attacked in the days running up to the annual pilgrimage; in 2011 someone vandalized the altar and burned statues. Dundalk , July 21. Several people were injured when a man drove a car at high speed into a crowd of people at St. Patrick's Cemetery. The man was charged with reckless driving.

, July 21. Several people were injured when a man drove a car at high speed into a crowd of people at St. Patrick's Cemetery. The man was charged with reckless driving. Thurles, June 27. Vandals decapitated a marble statue of Archbishop Patrick Leahy outside the Cathedral of the Assumption, where the archbishop was buried in 1875. Thurles Police Superintendent Pat Murphy said that the statue is "a piece of the fabric of Thurles" and appealed to the public for information related to the attack.

4. Italy

Scorrano , November 18. A thief broke into the Church of the Transfiguration and stole a collection box as well as a gold necklace from a statue of Mary. He then urinated on the altar. The crime was captured on CCTV.

, November 18. A thief broke into the Church of the Transfiguration and stole a collection box as well as a gold necklace from a statue of Mary. He then urinated on the altar. The crime was captured on CCTV. Comacchio , September 9. Vandals destroyed donation boxes at the Church of the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows. No money was taken.

, September 9. Vandals destroyed donation boxes at the Church of the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows. No money was taken. Ceriano Laghetto , August 25. Vandals broke into the shrine of the Madonna del Santo Rosario and spray-painted a painting depicting Jesus and Mary.

, August 25. Vandals broke into the shrine of the Madonna del Santo Rosario and spray-painted a painting depicting Jesus and Mary. Naples , August 23. Vandals damaged a statue of San Gennaro at the Church of Santa Croce.

, August 23. Vandals damaged a statue of San Gennaro at the Church of Santa Croce. Lecco , June 29. Vandals destroyed the outdoor lights of the Monumental Cemetery.

, June 29. Vandals destroyed the outdoor lights of the Monumental Cemetery. Lecco , June 3. Vandals uprooted crosses at Monte Magnodeno.

, June 3. Vandals uprooted crosses at Monte Magnodeno. Montebelluna , May 25. The Church of Santa Maria in Colle was defaced with graffiti. The church was previously defaced with graffiti in April.

, May 25. The Church of Santa Maria in Colle was defaced with graffiti. The church was previously defaced with graffiti in April. Santorso , May 17. Vandals spray-painted the front of the Church of Sant Orso. They were filmed by CCTV and two individuals, aged 27 and 17, were subsequently arrested after they boasted about the crime on social media.

, May 17. Vandals spray-painted the front of the Church of Sant Orso. They were filmed by CCTV and two individuals, aged 27 and 17, were subsequently arrested after they boasted about the crime on social media. Orvieto , May 12. The Church of San Giovenale, which dates to the year 1004, was defaced with blasphemous graffiti.

, May 12. The Church of San Giovenale, which dates to the year 1004, was defaced with blasphemous graffiti. Narni , May 5. The Church of San Girolamo was ransacked by vandals who threw down a large statue of Jesus and damaged sacred books.

, May 5. The Church of San Girolamo was ransacked by vandals who threw down a large statue of Jesus and damaged sacred books. Cesena , April 28. The church of the Istituto Lugaresi was ransacked during a scuffle between two Romanians who were drunk. "Two immigrants entered the church 'Dei Lugaresi,' reducing it to this state," said Massimo Bitonci, representative of the Lega party. "There are no words to describe so much barbarism."

, April 28. The church of the Istituto Lugaresi was ransacked during a scuffle between two Romanians who were drunk. "Two immigrants entered the church 'Dei Lugaresi,' reducing it to this state," said Massimo Bitonci, representative of the Lega party. "There are no words to describe so much barbarism." Sasso della Vecchia , April 23. Vandals destroyed an iconic statue of Mary and Jesus.

, April 23. Vandals destroyed an iconic statue of Mary and Jesus. Trieste , April 21. A man entered the Church of San Giovanni on Easter Sunday, took a communion wafer and began cursing Roman Catholicism.

, April 21. A man entered the Church of San Giovanni on Easter Sunday, took a communion wafer and began cursing Roman Catholicism. Naples , April 8. An arsonist tried to set fire to an evangelical church. The attack was captured on CCTV.

, April 8. An arsonist tried to set fire to an evangelical church. The attack was captured on CCTV. San Fior , April 5. Vandals ransacked the sacristy of the church of San Fior. Three Romanians were arrested in connection with the crime.

, April 5. Vandals ransacked the sacristy of the church of San Fior. Three Romanians were arrested in connection with the crime. Calolziocorte , March 27. Vandals damaged the walls of an old church in Sala.

, March 27. Vandals damaged the walls of an old church in Sala. Montevaccino , February 20. The Church of San Leonardo was damaged by vandals who broke crosses, statues and windows.

, February 20. The Church of San Leonardo was damaged by vandals who broke crosses, statues and windows. San Fior , February 19. Vandals defaced the walls of the Church of Castello Roganzuolo.

, February 19. Vandals defaced the walls of the Church of Castello Roganzuolo. Rome , February 12. Vandals destroyed a marble plaque of the Martin Luther square. The square was named in 2015 in recognition of the role that the Protestant reformer played both in the church and in European culture. "We lament this act of vandalism, which shows the lack of values we breath and the climate of deterioration in which we live," said Leonardo de Chirico of the Italian Evangelical Alliance.

, February 12. Vandals destroyed a marble plaque of the Martin Luther square. The square was named in 2015 in recognition of the role that the Protestant reformer played both in the church and in European culture. "We lament this act of vandalism, which shows the lack of values we breath and the climate of deterioration in which we live," said Leonardo de Chirico of the Italian Evangelical Alliance. Farra di Soligo, February 6. The Chapel of San Michele was ransacked by vandals who broke open the iron gate and smashed statues.

5. United Kingdom

In Northern Ireland, churches and cemeteries are attacked, on average, every other day, according to police statistics obtained in August 2019 under the Freedom of Information Act. A total of 445 crimes were recorded as criminal damage to religious buildings, churchyards or cemeteries across Northern Ireland's 11 policing districts during the last three years, according to data obtained by Christian Action Research and Education (Care NI) from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Incidents in 2019 include:

Abertridwr , September 16. Vandals damaged the Church of St. Ilan Eglwysilan, which dates to the year 1188.

, September 16. Vandals damaged the Church of St. Ilan Eglwysilan, which dates to the year 1188. Hamble , September 4. Vandals destroyed a fence at St. Andrew's, a 900-year-old church.

, September 4. Vandals destroyed a fence at St. Andrew's, a 900-year-old church. Ebbw Vale , August 30. Vandals broke into Christ Church.

, August 30. Vandals broke into Christ Church. Ballyclare , August 23. Unidentified vandals destroyed a large section of the wooden walls of Ballyclare Free Presbyterian Church. Several of the church's windows were smashed in a separate incident in late December. The church has been attacked four times during the past year.

, August 23. Unidentified vandals destroyed a large section of the wooden walls of Ballyclare Free Presbyterian Church. Several of the church's windows were smashed in a separate incident in late December. The church has been attacked four times during the past year. Glasgow , August 21. Vandals ransacked Carnwadric Church of Scotland.

, August 21. Vandals ransacked Carnwadric Church of Scotland. Kimberley , August 11. Vandals smashed windows of Holy Trinity Church.

, August 11. Vandals smashed windows of Holy Trinity Church. Scarborough , August 13. Thieves broke into the Church of the Holy Nativity, stole items from inside the building and spray-painted the steps.

, August 13. Thieves broke into the Church of the Holy Nativity, stole items from inside the building and spray-painted the steps. Liverpool , August 3. Vandals defaced St. Oswald King & Martyr Catholic Church with graffiti and smashed windows.

, August 3. Vandals defaced St. Oswald King & Martyr Catholic Church with graffiti and smashed windows. Tamworth , June 14. Vandals defaced St. Editha's Church, one of the oldest churches in the West Midlands, with anti-Christian graffiti. Among the messages scrawled were, "God has failed," "Deliver us to evil," and "Lucifer runs this capitalist ruin." Church warden Dawn Perry said: "We are totally shocked, saddened and angered by this."

, June 14. Vandals defaced St. Editha's Church, one of the oldest churches in the West Midlands, with anti-Christian graffiti. Among the messages scrawled were, "God has failed," "Deliver us to evil," and "Lucifer runs this capitalist ruin." Church warden Dawn Perry said: "We are totally shocked, saddened and angered by this." South Cerney , June 12. Vandals smashed a stained-glass window at All Hallows Church.

, June 12. Vandals smashed a stained-glass window at All Hallows Church. Sussex , May 9. Vandals destroyed an historic lychgate at St. John the Evangelist Church in Copthorne.

, May 9. Vandals destroyed an historic lychgate at St. John the Evangelist Church in Copthorne. Glasgow , April 29. A bus stop in front of Holy Family Parish Church in Mossend in North Lanarkshire was defaced with anti-Catholic graffiti. On 26 March, vandals smashed the windows of Holy Family Primary School, which is next door to the church.

, April 29. A bus stop in front of Holy Family Parish Church in Mossend in North Lanarkshire was defaced with anti-Catholic graffiti. On 26 March, vandals smashed the windows of Holy Family Primary School, which is next door to the church. Glasgow , April 28. St. Simon's Catholic Church was ransacked by vandals in a daytime attack. Police said that there was significant damage to the inside of the church, including damage to the altar area of the church as well as to a shrine which has been in the church since the 1940 and caters to the Polish parishioners who attend mass in their native language.

, April 28. St. Simon's Catholic Church was ransacked by vandals in a daytime attack. Police said that there was significant damage to the inside of the church, including damage to the altar area of the church as well as to a shrine which has been in the church since the 1940 and caters to the Polish parishioners who attend mass in their native language. Bacup , April 26. Vandals ransacked St. Saviour's Church. The historic building was defaced with graffiti, the stained-glass windows were smashed, and its organ was stripped bare.

, April 26. Vandals ransacked St. Saviour's Church. The historic building was defaced with graffiti, the stained-glass windows were smashed, and its organ was stripped bare. Willesden , April 21. Vandals destroyed the windows of Elim Pentecostal Church on Easter Sunday.

, April 21. Vandals destroyed the windows of Elim Pentecostal Church on Easter Sunday. Belfast , April 21. Sacred Heart Church in Ballyclare was vandalized with paint on Easter Sunday. Police, who described the incident as a hate crime, arrested a 26-year-old man who was later released on bail.

, April 21. Sacred Heart Church in Ballyclare was vandalized with paint on Easter Sunday. Police, who described the incident as a hate crime, arrested a 26-year-old man who was later released on bail. Bath , February 16. Vandals toppled a one-ton stone sculpture of loaves and fishes at St. Philip and St. James' Church.

, February 16. Vandals toppled a one-ton stone sculpture of loaves and fishes at St. Philip and St. James' Church. West Midlands , January 16. More than a dozen churches received anonymous letters threatening attacks. "Stop all your services straight away," warned one letter sent to a church in Sheffield. "If you don't your church will be petrol bombed while in service. Continue behind closed doors and your congregation members will be stabbed one by one. Blood on your hands. You have been warned."

, January 16. More than a dozen churches received anonymous letters threatening attacks. "Stop all your services straight away," warned one letter sent to a church in Sheffield. "If you don't your church will be petrol bombed while in service. Continue behind closed doors and your congregation members will be stabbed one by one. Blood on your hands. You have been warned." Cirencester, January 13. Burglars smashed stained-glass windows and stole the collection box at Cirencester Parish Church.

6. Spain

