"Europe On The Brink:" 70,000 Czech Protesters Flood Prague Over Energy Crisis

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022 - 06:00 PM

More than 70,000 Czechs are protesting in Prague, the capital, demanding the ruling coalition take a neutral stance on the Ukraine war to ensure energy supplies from Russia aren't cut off ahead of winter. Protesters are outraged at the European Union for sanctions against Russia that have sparked soaring electricity bills and triggered a cost-of-living crisis. 

"The aim of our demonstration is to demand change, mainly in solving the issue of energy prices, especially electricity and gas, which will destroy our economy this autumn," event organizer Jiri Havel told local news iDNES and quoted by Reuters

The protest, held at Wenceslas Square in the heart of the capital, comes one day after the Czech government survived a no-confidence vote over opposition claims of inaction to protect citizens against energy hyperinflation. 

Emerging political instability shows how Europe's energy crisis fuels discontent among households. We noted a new study Friday that warned civil unrest could flare up in parts of Europe over the next six months because of the deteriorating macro backdrop of high inflation. 

Czechs are tired of Western sanctions on Russia that have sparked a devastating energy crisis. They want Czech interest first over the EU's and demand cheap Russian gas and neutrality. 

Western sanctions are backfiring, and some Europeans are awakening to how their governments sacrificed their livelihoods for NATO's proxy fight against Russia in Ukraine. What's happening in Prague could spread like wildfire throughout the EU. 

