European Leader Predicts COVID Hell Will Trigger Monumental "Populist Backlash"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Finland’s leftist Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned that lockdowns and other restrictive COVID measures will trigger a huge ‘populist backlash’ against governments and politicians in Europe.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Marin predicted that draconian restrictions “will cause protests more and more, and it’s a breeding ground for populist movements across Europe.”

“When you’re closing an economy and people’s workplaces, it will cause political instability. Populists come with easy answers to difficult problems, but their solutions are rarely the right ones,” she added.

The Prime Minister’s solution? Globalist integration, obviously.

Marin wants a EU wide coordinated strategy to deal with the pandemic, touting her country’s own ‘robust test and trace regime,’ which has seen over half the population submit to a tracking app, as well as ‘targeted restrictions,’ such as quarantining and testing almost all people coming into the country from Europe.

The Prime Minister, who is yet to face second wave of the virus in her country, touted increased testing, contact tracing, and joint EU rules on travelling.

Marin argued that the EU must make a “conscious decision that we want to get the virus under control. I haven’t seen the decision made together that we want to suppress the virus as much as possible.”

“The situation will get even more difficult if we don’t implement a common strategy together,” Marin added. “I think that the situation might get even worse and people might get even more tired. The situation has got worse in the autumn. People often want to find someone to blame and often the easiest ones to blame are the governments and politicians,” Marin said, predicting more uprising in response to restrictions.

Anti-lockdown protests are already raging across Europe, with angry citizens taking to the streets in Spain, Germany, France, Italy, the UK and beyond:

According to reliable sources, elements of Antifa rushed to the scene of the Anti-New Normal Totalitarianism protest in Berlin today, hoping to hold the "Corona Deniers" down, so that the cops could hose them real good, but they were just a little too late. pic.twitter.com/RdQ67qYjnN — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) November 18, 2020

"Thanks for the picture Majd Abboud, not hundreds, not thousand, but ten's of thousands protested in Berlin today and it's only the beginning of something big…" Sonja Van Ende#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/hLxNaTEqYv — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) November 19, 2020

Protesters across France took to the streets after a law called the Global Security Bill was passed, which outlawed taking photos of police that could be used to expose an officer's identity.https://t.co/KQjtfWpXhU#StopLoiSecuriteGlobale #StopTheGlobalSecurity pic.twitter.com/WYpy0BCbLU — Protests.media (@ProtestsMedia) November 19, 2020

BOLOGNA, ITALY: The conscience of a country's population standing against their politicians speaks through this woman who says her life has been destroyed by lockdowns & has nothing to eat or to feed her 3 year old child:pic.twitter.com/84MEBgglkV — Robin Monotti Graziadei (@robinmonotti) October 29, 2020

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA: Anti-Covid restrictions & anti-government protests despite a ban on public gatherings, on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution of 1989 & the student demonstration against Nazi occupation of 1939: https://t.co/UzfBlhDoKcpic.twitter.com/oWqhlSTfex — Robin Monotti Graziadei (@robinmonotti) November 18, 2020