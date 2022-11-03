Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Shot During Political Rally In Assassination Attempt

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot at a political rally on Thursday, with multiple media reports saying he has sustained a wound to the leg. "Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has sustained a bullet injury in his leg after a gunman opened fire at a rally in Wazirabad," Al Jazeera reports of the breaking development.

"Azhar Mashwani, an official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, confirmed to Al Jazeera on Thursday that the politician was shot in the leg but was not in danger," Al Jazeera continues.

"Six others, including politician Faisal Javed Khan, were also reportedly injured in the attack," the report adds.

Thus it appears a mass shooting and significant assassination attempt on the former head of state and his top officials. As details are emerging, it is not as yet clear who or what group was behind the shooting.

Bloomberg reports former finance minister and Khan’s party leader Asad Umar as saying in an update on his condiction: "He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore."

Khan has been a deeply controversial figure of late, over the past week leading a protest march in demand of snap elections and calling out rampant corruption.

Dramatic footage purporting to show the moment bullets sprayed the crown at Khan's political rally is circulating on social media...

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Scene from the chaotic aftermath where Khan is loaded into an awaiting car to be rushed to the hospital:

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital.I saw the assassin while firing from top of container, he fired a burst from his pistol & he was on the left side. He celebrated after firing so it was a planned assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/OcNJhHTNcg — Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) November 3, 2022

developing...