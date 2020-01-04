Retaliation Begins: Multiple Mortar Attacks On US Presence In Iraq, Hezbollah Warns Security Forces "Stay Away"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 19:59

Update: There are unconfirmed reports that US aircraft have attacked Iranian positions near the eastern Syrian city of Al-Bukamal.

Meanwhile, a US surveillance drone was reportedly shot down by Iran's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Anbar, however there has been no official confirmation.

***

Summary:

  • Multiple 'Katyusha' unguided missiles/mortars fired into two regions near Baghdad.

  • Green Zone neighborhood in Baghdad, comes under mortar shell attack: 5 ppl wounded.

  • Balad airbase (hosts US troops) near Baghdad hit by missiles: 3 Iraqi soldiers wounded.

  • Explosion heard at Al-Kindi base in Mosul (which houses US troops): no details on injuries yet

  • Hezbollah warns Iraqi Security Forces to stay away from US bases.

*  *  *

As 1000s march in the streets of Baghdad to moutn the death of Soleimani, Al-Arabiya (and other local news sources) report rockets have landed in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy (among other things) is located.

Witnesses told Reuters that an explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad

Sky News Arabia reports that the missile landed in the Green Zone in Baghdad and closed the entrance to the road leading to the American embassy.

An unguided 'Katyusha' rocket was reportedly launched...

Dozens of US Apache helicopters are now seen overhead...

President Rouhani reportedly threatened a "lightning strike" against America...

Additionally, there are now reports that multiple rockets have struck Balad Airbase, located just north of Baghdad, that hosts US troops...

A third mortar attack is reportedly underway at the US military base at Al-Kindi in Mosul...

Meanwhile, Iraqi police have opened fire at armed PMU militiamen during the funeral procession.

 

