The Favorites To Win The World Cup

With Germany and Belgium already out of the equation before the knockout stage begins, the list of World Cup favorites is only getting shorter.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, Brazil is at the top bookmakers' rankings currently.

The five-time winner certainly has the pedigree, and judging by the team's performance at the group stage (two wins from two games at the time of writing), they are going to be tough to beat.

When converting the average odds of multiple bookmakers to implied probability, Brazil is the favorite by a comfortable margin. Neighbors Argentina, despite a rocky start, are considered the second-most likely team to lift the trophy on December 18 - closely followed by France and Spain.

England and Portugal are considered distinctly longer shots at this stage.